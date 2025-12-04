Golden Knights in action against the Devils following shootout win

Vegas Golden Knights (12-6-8, in the Pacific Division) vs. New Jersey Devils (16-10-1, in the Metropolitan Division) Newark, New Jersey;…

Vegas Golden Knights (12-6-8, in the Pacific Division) vs. New Jersey Devils (16-10-1, in the Metropolitan Division)

Newark, New Jersey; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Vegas Golden Knights visit the New Jersey Devils after the Golden Knights defeated the Chicago Blackhawks 4-3 in a shootout.

New Jersey has gone 9-3-1 at home and 16-10-1 overall. The Devils have a 14-5-0 record in games they score three or more goals.

Vegas has gone 5-2-4 in road games and 12-6-8 overall. The Golden Knights have an 11-1-5 record in games they score three or more goals.

The teams meet Friday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jesper Bratt has five goals and 22 assists for the Devils. Nico Hischier has seven goals and six assists over the past 10 games.

Ivan Barbashev has nine goals and 13 assists for the Golden Knights. Braeden Bowman has five goals and four assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Devils: 4-6-0, averaging 2.4 goals, 4.1 assists, four penalties and 10.8 penalty minutes while giving up 3.1 goals per game.

Golden Knights: 5-2-3, averaging 2.8 goals, 4.8 assists, three penalties and 6.3 penalty minutes while giving up 2.6 goals per game.

INJURIES: Devils: None listed.

Golden Knights: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.