Golden Knights and Devils square off for non-conference matchup

New Jersey Devils (18-14-1, in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Vegas Golden Knights (16-6-9, in the Pacific Division)

Paradise, Nevada; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Vegas Golden Knights and the New Jersey Devils square off in a non-conference matchup.

Vegas is 7-4-4 at home and 16-6-9 overall. The Golden Knights have gone 15-1-6 when scoring at least three goals.

New Jersey is 18-14-1 overall and 8-8-0 in road games. The Devils have a 16-6-0 record in games they score three or more goals.

The matchup Wednesday is the second meeting between these teams this season. The Golden Knights won 3-0 in the previous matchup.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jack Eichel has 12 goals and 29 assists for the Golden Knights. Mark Stone has six goals and eight assists over the last 10 games.

Jesper Bratt has six goals and 24 assists for the Devils. Paul Cotter has scored four goals and added two assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Knights: 6-2-2, averaging 2.8 goals, 5.1 assists, 2.9 penalties and 6.3 penalty minutes while giving up 2.5 goals per game.

Devils: 3-7-0, averaging 2.5 goals, 4.1 assists, 3.5 penalties and 9.6 penalty minutes while giving up 3.2 goals per game.

INJURIES: Golden Knights: None listed.

Devils: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.