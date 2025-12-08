Golden Knights aim to keep win streak alive, visit the Islanders

Vegas Golden Knights (14-6-8, in the Pacific Division) vs. New York Islanders (16-11-3, in the Metropolitan Division) Elmont, New York;…

Vegas Golden Knights (14-6-8, in the Pacific Division) vs. New York Islanders (16-11-3, in the Metropolitan Division)

Elmont, New York; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Vegas Golden Knights will try to extend a four-game win streak with a victory against the New York Islanders.

New York is 7-6-2 at home and 16-11-3 overall. The Islanders have gone 13-1-3 when scoring three or more goals.

Vegas is 14-6-8 overall and 7-2-4 on the road. The Golden Knights have a 13-1-5 record when scoring at least three goals.

The teams play Tuesday for the second time this season. The Islanders won 4-3 in overtime in the last meeting.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bo Horvat has scored 17 goals with 12 assists for the Islanders. Ryan Pulock has six assists over the last 10 games.

Jack Eichel has 12 goals and 24 assists for the Golden Knights. Tomas Hertl has scored five goals with two assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Islanders: 5-4-1, averaging 2.2 goals, 3.5 assists, 2.3 penalties and 5.7 penalty minutes while giving up 1.7 goals per game.

Golden Knights: 6-2-2, averaging 2.8 goals, 4.9 assists, 2.9 penalties and 6.4 penalty minutes while giving up 2.4 goals per game.

INJURIES: Islanders: None listed.

Golden Knights: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.