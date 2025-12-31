Gilgeous-Alexander scores 30 points as Thunder top Trail Blazers 124-95

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 30 points in three quarters and the Oklahoma City Thunder rolled past the…

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 30 points in three quarters and the Oklahoma City Thunder rolled past the Portland Trail Blazers 124-95 on Wednesday night for their third straight win.

Ajay Mitchell scored 17 points off the bench, and Jalen Williams had 13 points, seven rebounds and seven assists. Chet Holmgren added 12 points, 10 rebounds and a season-high six blocks for Oklahoma City (29-5), which made 44 of 90 shots (48.9%) and converted 25 Portland turnovers into 28 points.

Gilgeous-Alexander sank 11 of 15 field goals and all seven of his foul shots. He scored at least 20 points for the 105th consecutive game. Mitchell, meanwhile, hit all four of his field goal attempts and all eight free throws.

Two-way player Sidy Cissoko scored 19 points on 7-of-10 shooting for Portland (14-20). Deni Avdija had 17 points, seven rebounds and seven assists, and Shaedon Sharpe added 14 points.

Oklahoma City scored 38 points in the first quarter but couldn’t shake the Trail Blazers, who scored 30 and made six of seven 3-point shots.

The Thunder increased the lead to 60-44 on a short jumper by Williams midway through the second before Portland countered with nine straight points. That’s when Gilgeous-Alexander took over, scoring nine points during a 13-2 run that put Oklahoma City up 73-55 at halftime.

The defending NBA champions extended the advantage to 86-60 on a layup by Gilgeous-Alexander, who sat out the fourth quarter. Back-to-back 3-pointers by Cason Wallace and Isaiah Joe early in the fourth made it 106-78.

