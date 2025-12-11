Gilgeous-Alexander scores 28 as Thunder tie NBA record for best start with 138-89 blowout of Suns

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 28 points, and the Oklahoma City Thunder matched the best 25-game start to…

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 28 points, and the Oklahoma City Thunder matched the best 25-game start to an NBA season by dominating the Phoenix Suns 138-89 in an NBA Cup quarterfinal on Wednesday.

The Thunder’s 24-1 mark ties the 2015-16 Golden State Warriors, who won their first 24 games before finally losing.

Chet Holmgren added 24 points and eight rebounds for the Thunder, who set a franchise record with their 16th straight win. They advanced to the semifinals on Saturday against the San Antonio Spurs.

It seemed this could be a tough one for the Thunder. Oklahoma City’s 123-119 win over the Suns in NBA Cup group play on Nov. 28 was its closest game during its win streak.

But Phoenix star Devin Booker missed his third straight game with a strained right groin. Booker scored 21 points in the previous matchup and said in the postgame that the “secret is out” about the Thunder’s league-leading defense.

It appears the Suns have more to learn. They shot 39.3% from the field and scored a season-low point total in the most lopsided loss in franchise history. Dillon Brooks led the Suns with 16 points, but he made just 4 of 16 shots. It was the fewest points Oklahoma City has allowed this season.

Jalen Williams hit a 3-pointer at the halftime buzzer to give the Thunder a 74-48 lead. Gilgeous-Alexander scored 17 points in the first half despite just eight shot attempts.

It was Gilgeous-Alexander’s 96th straight game with at least 20 points. He reached the total on a breakaway dunk that put the Thunder up 84-50 with 9:15 left in the third quarter.

Phoenix guard Grayson Allen was ejected after he shoved Holmgren and knocked him to the floor. The Thunder led 94-58 with 5:18 left in the third quarter when the two collided while Holmgren appeared to be setting a screen. Allen extended both arms, knocking Holmgren off balance, and was called for a Flagrant 2.

