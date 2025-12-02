Giants infielder Casey Schmitt has left wrist surgery

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — San Francisco Giants infielder Casey Schmitt had surgery on his left wrist Tuesday and is expected…

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — San Francisco Giants infielder Casey Schmitt had surgery on his left wrist Tuesday and is expected to recover in eight to 10 weeks, putting his timetable right around the start of spring training in February if the rehab process goes as planned.

The procedure was performed by Dr. Steven Shin in Los Angeles to remove a carpal boss — a small mass of bone — and the team announced it was successful.

Schmitt, 26, batted .237 with 12 home runs and 40 RBIs playing 95 games for the Giants this year. He played 53 games at second base, 26 at third and 18 at first. The club missed the playoffs for a fourth straight season and fired manager Bob Melvin, replacing him with University of Tennessee coach Tony Vitello.

