Giants add right-hander Adrian Houser on $22 million, 2-year contract with club option

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Right-hander Adrian Houser finalized a $22 million, two-year contract with the San Francisco Giants on Friday…

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Right-hander Adrian Houser finalized a $22 million, two-year contract with the San Francisco Giants on Friday that includes a 2028 club option that could make the deal worth $30.5 million over three seasons, becoming the second pitcher added to the team this week.

Houser gets a $3 million signing bonus payable Dec. 31 and salaries of $5.5 million next season and $9.5 million in 2027. The Giants have a $12.5 million team option for 2028 with a $4 million buyout.

The 32-year-old went 8-5 with a 3.31 ERA over 21 starts for the Chicago White Sox and Tampa Bay this year. His 125 innings were the second-most of Houser’s nine-year major league career.

Earlier in the week, the Giants signed right-hander Jason Foley to a $2 million, one-year contract with hopes the reliever will return midseason following surgery on his pitching shoulder that cost him most of the 2025 campaign.

“It’s just the theme of trying to add pitching, two pitchers here, Jason Foley’s pitched in high-leverage situations in the past, Adrian Houser had a really good year, was somebody we talked about a lot at the trade deadline, pitched at a high level in two pretty difficult places to pitch,” general manager Zack Minasian said during a video news conference. “So adding a starter, adding a reliever, pitchers that we think can be impactful, something we talked about at the onset of the offseason, so really happy to add those two.”

Houser started last season with Texas’ Triple-A affiliate in Round Rock before signing with Chicago on May 20 and making 11 starts then was acquired by the Rays at the trade deadline.

He has also pitched two stints for Milwaukee and the New York Yankees.

Minasian said the Giants targeted both Houser and Foley early on as pitchers the Giants wanted to pursue to build the roster for new manager Tony Vitello. San Francisco has missed the playoffs the past four seasons.

The 30-year-old Foley, a former closer for Detroit, was designated for assignment last month by the Tigers.

He had shoulder surgery last May after leading the club with 28 saves in 2024. The procedure was performed by Dr. Keith Meister to repair his anterior capsule.

“He’s doing really well, he feels good,” Minasian said. “I think as far as pinpointing a specific date don’t necessarily want to do that and put this target on him to the point where he’s rushing back.”

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/mlb

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.