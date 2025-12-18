Getafe stunned by second-tier Burgos in Copa del Rey, Athletic and Real Betis advance

MADRID (AP) — Getafe became the latest top-division club to be eliminated in the round of 32 of the Copa…

MADRID (AP) — Getafe became the latest top-division club to be eliminated in the round of 32 of the Copa del Rey, losing 3-1 to second-tier team Burgos on Thursday.

Four other top-flight clubs failed to get past lower-division teams this week. Athletic Bilbao needed extra time to beat third-division Ourense 1-0 on Thursday.

On Wednesday, Villarreal, Celta Vigo and Levante were eliminated by lower-tier teams. Sevilla lost to fellow top-flight club Alaves. On Tuesday, Mallorca lost to second-division club Deportivo La Coruna. Oviedo couldn’t advance past the first round, while Girona was eliminated in the second round.

Getafe took the lead with Álex Sancris in the 32nd minute, but the hosts rallied with David González converting a penalty in first-half stoppage time and Íñigo Córdoba adding a pair of second-half goals.

It was the third loss in a row for Getafe, which sits in 10th place in the Spanish league. Burgos is sixth in the second-division table.

Athletic needed a goal by Mikel Jauregizar just before the break in extra time to beat Ourense.

Real Betis got past third-division club Real Murcia by scoring a goal in each half for a 2-0 victory.

This was the first round involving Real Madrid, Barcelona, Atletico Madrid and Athletic Bilbao, who enjoyed byes because of their participation in the Spanish Super Cup.

Kylian Mbappé scored twice as Real Madrid beat third-division club Talavera 3-2 on Wednesday, while Atletico Madrid eliminated fourth-division team Atletico Baleares 3-2. On Tuesday, Barcelona defeated third-division club Guadalajara 2-0.

The last round-of-16 spot will be decided on Jan. 6 when Granada hosts Rayo Vallecano.

