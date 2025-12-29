George and Utah take on the Celtics in non-conference play

Boston Celtics (19-12, third in the Eastern Conference) vs. Utah Jazz (12-19, 11th in the Western Conference) Salt Lake City;…

Boston Celtics (19-12, third in the Eastern Conference) vs. Utah Jazz (12-19, 11th in the Western Conference)

Salt Lake City; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Keyonte George and the Utah Jazz host the Boston Celtics in a non-conference matchup.

The Jazz have gone 8-10 in home games. Utah is 3-4 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Celtics have gone 9-7 away from home. Boston is second in the NBA allowing only 110.5 points while holding opponents to 44.8% shooting.

The Jazz’s 14.1 made 3-pointers per game this season are the same per game average that the Celtics allow. The Celtics are shooting 47.2% from the field, 1.9% lower than the 49.1% the Jazz’s opponents have shot this season.

The two teams square off for the second time this season. The Jazz defeated the Celtics 105-103 in their last meeting on Nov. 4. George led the Jazz with 31 points, and Jaylen Brown led the Celtics with 36 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: George is shooting 45.0% and averaging 24.2 points for the Jazz. Lauri Markkanen is averaging 5.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Brown is averaging 29.7 points, 6.3 rebounds and 4.8 assists for the Celtics. Anfernee Simons is averaging 13 points and two steals over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jazz: 4-6, averaging 124.3 points, 43.8 rebounds, 30.7 assists, 7.4 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 132.2 points per game.

Celtics: 7-3, averaging 119.1 points, 43.4 rebounds, 23.5 assists, 8.7 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 48.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 109.0 points.

INJURIES: Jazz: Ace Bailey: day to day (hip), Georges Niang: out (foot), Walker Kessler: out for season (shoulder).

Celtics: Jayson Tatum: out (achilles), Chris Boucher: day to day (personal).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

