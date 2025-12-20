GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL= Acadiana 71, Central Lafourche 27 Albany 65, West Ouachita 42 Arcadia 52, Red River 51 Ascension Catholic…

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Acadiana 71, Central Lafourche 27

Albany 65, West Ouachita 42

Arcadia 52, Red River 51

Ascension Catholic 72, Donaldsonville 58

Ascension Episcopal 33, Patterson 24

B.T. Washington 41, C.E. Byrd 36

Baton Rouge Episcopal 35, St. Scholastica 31

Beekman 47, Caldwell Parish 39

Bell City 56, Natchitoches Central 18

Ben Franklin 34, Pope John Paul 27

Carver 51, Vandebilt Catholic 47

Castor 47, Claiborne Christian 21

Chapelle 48, Covington 33

Choudrant 64, St. Frederick Catholic 28

Church Point 49, Acadiana Renaissance Charter 28

David Thibodaux 54, Pine Prairie 42

Dermott, Ark. 57, Oak Grove 46

Destrehan 80, White Castle 51

Dunham 46, Pearl River 35

E.D. White 36, Barbe 33

East Feliciana 43, Slaughter 31

False River Academy 48, Grace Christian 25

Family Christian Academy 32, Delhi 31

Ferriday 68, Tensas 29

Florien 47, Converse 25

Fontainebleau 39, Pine 38

Glenmora 31, Ville Platte 30

H.L. Bourgeois 60, Cabrini 20

Hammond 42, Loranger 38

Haughton 66, St. Mary’s 18

Haynes Academy 38, Belle Chasse 33

Highland Baptist 52, Delcambre 16

Houma Christian 49, Country Day 22

Karr 48, Alexandria 45

LaSalle 56, Delta Charter 23

Lafayette 40, Buckeye 34

Lakeshore 52, Higgins 8

Livonia 53, Glen Oaks 51

Logansport 64, Stanley 27

Loudoun County Home School, Va. 44, St. Frederick Catholic 25

Lutcher 61, Northlake Christian 48

Magnolia Excellence 41, Haynesville 16

Mangham 37, Franklin Parish 35

McGehee 49, Ursuline 36

Neville 56, Mansfield 42

Neville 61, Captain Shreve 54

New Iberia Catholic 39, Crowley 29

Ouachita Christian 41, St. Scholastica 20

Ouachita Parish 67, Richwood 41

Parkview Baptist 60, Northshore 22

Parkway 55, Mansfield 43

Parkway 60, Airline 46

Plaquemine 54, Ellender 7

Prairieville 57, South Lafourche 21

Rayville 44, Lincoln Preparatory School 12

Ruston 73, Istrouma 42

S. B. Wright 2, Cohen 0

Singer 54, Vinton 15

Slidell 52, Denham Springs 48

Springfield 43, French Settlement 42

St. Edmund Catholic 59, Vermilion Catholic 37

St. Helena 50, Capitol 2

St. John 43, Riverside Academy 37

St. Joseph 36, Central Private 28

St. Joseph’s Academy 68, Lafayette Renaissance 18

Teurlings Catholic 60, West Feliciana 47

Union Parish 48, Plain Dealing 47

University 42, Southern Lab 30

Willow School 48, Morris Jeff 10

Winnfield 51, D’Arbonne Woods 36

Zwolle 55, Ebarb 31

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

St. Katharine Drexel vs. East Jefferson, ccd.

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

