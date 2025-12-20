GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Acadiana 71, Central Lafourche 27
Albany 65, West Ouachita 42
Arcadia 52, Red River 51
Ascension Catholic 72, Donaldsonville 58
Ascension Episcopal 33, Patterson 24
B.T. Washington 41, C.E. Byrd 36
Baton Rouge Episcopal 35, St. Scholastica 31
Beekman 47, Caldwell Parish 39
Bell City 56, Natchitoches Central 18
Ben Franklin 34, Pope John Paul 27
Carver 51, Vandebilt Catholic 47
Castor 47, Claiborne Christian 21
Chapelle 48, Covington 33
Choudrant 64, St. Frederick Catholic 28
Church Point 49, Acadiana Renaissance Charter 28
David Thibodaux 54, Pine Prairie 42
Dermott, Ark. 57, Oak Grove 46
Destrehan 80, White Castle 51
Dunham 46, Pearl River 35
E.D. White 36, Barbe 33
East Feliciana 43, Slaughter 31
False River Academy 48, Grace Christian 25
Family Christian Academy 32, Delhi 31
Ferriday 68, Tensas 29
Florien 47, Converse 25
Fontainebleau 39, Pine 38
Glenmora 31, Ville Platte 30
H.L. Bourgeois 60, Cabrini 20
Hammond 42, Loranger 38
Haughton 66, St. Mary’s 18
Haynes Academy 38, Belle Chasse 33
Highland Baptist 52, Delcambre 16
Houma Christian 49, Country Day 22
Karr 48, Alexandria 45
LaSalle 56, Delta Charter 23
Lafayette 40, Buckeye 34
Lakeshore 52, Higgins 8
Livonia 53, Glen Oaks 51
Logansport 64, Stanley 27
Loudoun County Home School, Va. 44, St. Frederick Catholic 25
Lutcher 61, Northlake Christian 48
Magnolia Excellence 41, Haynesville 16
Mangham 37, Franklin Parish 35
McGehee 49, Ursuline 36
Neville 56, Mansfield 42
Neville 61, Captain Shreve 54
New Iberia Catholic 39, Crowley 29
Ouachita Christian 41, St. Scholastica 20
Ouachita Parish 67, Richwood 41
Parkview Baptist 60, Northshore 22
Parkway 55, Mansfield 43
Parkway 60, Airline 46
Plaquemine 54, Ellender 7
Prairieville 57, South Lafourche 21
Rayville 44, Lincoln Preparatory School 12
Ruston 73, Istrouma 42
S. B. Wright 2, Cohen 0
Singer 54, Vinton 15
Slidell 52, Denham Springs 48
Springfield 43, French Settlement 42
St. Edmund Catholic 59, Vermilion Catholic 37
St. Helena 50, Capitol 2
St. John 43, Riverside Academy 37
St. Joseph 36, Central Private 28
St. Joseph’s Academy 68, Lafayette Renaissance 18
Teurlings Catholic 60, West Feliciana 47
Union Parish 48, Plain Dealing 47
University 42, Southern Lab 30
Willow School 48, Morris Jeff 10
Winnfield 51, D’Arbonne Woods 36
Zwolle 55, Ebarb 31
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
St. Katharine Drexel vs. East Jefferson, ccd.
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.