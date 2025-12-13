GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL= Aiken 35, Airport 20 Andrews 56, Hemingway 26 Beaufort 51, Battery Creek 15 Belton-Honea Path 53, Palmetto…

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Aiken 35, Airport 20

Andrews 56, Hemingway 26

Beaufort 51, Battery Creek 15

Belton-Honea Path 53, Palmetto HS SC 32

Ben Lippen 65, Palmetto Christian Academy 29

Berkeley 59, Timberland 39

Bishop England 52, Porter-Gaud 51

Blacksburg 54, Greenville Technical Charter 53

Bluffton 90, Hilton Head Christian Academy 88

Broome 39, High Point Academy 29

Camden 83, Lugoff-Elgin 42

Chapin 58, Catawba Ridge 30

Clinton 61, Union County 35

Clover 61, West Mecklenburg, N.C. 18

D.W. Daniel 80, Pendleton 19

Darlington 72, Marlboro County 32

Dorchester Academy 59, Holly Hill Academy 30

Dutch Fork 76, Spring Valley 47

Fountain Inn 70, Woodruff 24

Gaffney 69, Eastside 58

Hampton County 54, Colleton County 45

Hart County, Ga. 71, Crescent 28

Heathwood Hall 46, Pinewood Prep 19

Irmo 68, Dreher 42

J.L. Mann 59, Woodmont 37

James F. Byrnes 68, Wade Hampton (G) 18

Kingstree 51, Marion 46

Lake City 53, East Clarendon 38

Lancaster 62, Indian Land 50

Landrum 68, Liberty 46

Latta 54, Chesterfield 38

Lewisville 57, Lamar 16

Lexington 62, Northwestern 24

Lucy Beckham 63, Hanahan 39

Manning 66, Scott’s Branch 49

Mauldin 75, T.L. Hanna 40

Military Magnet Academy 67, Ashley Ridge 22

Mullins 40, Atlantic Collegiate 36

North 92, Calhoun County 3

North Augusta 62, Gilbert 14

Oceanside Collegiate Academy 31, James Island 28

Orangeburg-Wilkinson 44, Bethune-Bowman 34

Ridge Spring-Monetta 54, Williston-Elko 37

Seneca 74, West Oak 44

Socastee 71, R.B. Stall 20

South Aiken 50, Brookland-Cayce 42

South Pointe 78, Rock Hill 32

Spartanburg 65, Boiling Springs 61

St. Andrew’s, Ga. 45, Hilton Head Prep 3

St. James 60, Waccamaw 17

Stratford 5, Carolina Forest 0

Walhalla 68, Mountain View 15

Ware Shoals 36, Abbeville 25

West Ashley 74, North Charleston 17

Williamsburg Academy 46, King’s Academy 20

Wilson 66, Lee Central 22

Woodland 42, Cane Bay 27

Wren 72, Powdersville 34

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.