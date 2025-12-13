GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Aiken 35, Airport 20
Andrews 56, Hemingway 26
Beaufort 51, Battery Creek 15
Belton-Honea Path 53, Palmetto HS SC 32
Ben Lippen 65, Palmetto Christian Academy 29
Berkeley 59, Timberland 39
Bishop England 52, Porter-Gaud 51
Blacksburg 54, Greenville Technical Charter 53
Bluffton 90, Hilton Head Christian Academy 88
Broome 39, High Point Academy 29
Camden 83, Lugoff-Elgin 42
Chapin 58, Catawba Ridge 30
Clinton 61, Union County 35
Clover 61, West Mecklenburg, N.C. 18
D.W. Daniel 80, Pendleton 19
Darlington 72, Marlboro County 32
Dorchester Academy 59, Holly Hill Academy 30
Dutch Fork 76, Spring Valley 47
Fountain Inn 70, Woodruff 24
Gaffney 69, Eastside 58
Hampton County 54, Colleton County 45
Hart County, Ga. 71, Crescent 28
Heathwood Hall 46, Pinewood Prep 19
Irmo 68, Dreher 42
J.L. Mann 59, Woodmont 37
James F. Byrnes 68, Wade Hampton (G) 18
Kingstree 51, Marion 46
Lake City 53, East Clarendon 38
Lancaster 62, Indian Land 50
Landrum 68, Liberty 46
Latta 54, Chesterfield 38
Lewisville 57, Lamar 16
Lexington 62, Northwestern 24
Lucy Beckham 63, Hanahan 39
Manning 66, Scott’s Branch 49
Mauldin 75, T.L. Hanna 40
Military Magnet Academy 67, Ashley Ridge 22
Mullins 40, Atlantic Collegiate 36
North 92, Calhoun County 3
North Augusta 62, Gilbert 14
Oceanside Collegiate Academy 31, James Island 28
Orangeburg-Wilkinson 44, Bethune-Bowman 34
Ridge Spring-Monetta 54, Williston-Elko 37
Seneca 74, West Oak 44
Socastee 71, R.B. Stall 20
South Aiken 50, Brookland-Cayce 42
South Pointe 78, Rock Hill 32
Spartanburg 65, Boiling Springs 61
St. Andrew’s, Ga. 45, Hilton Head Prep 3
St. James 60, Waccamaw 17
Stratford 5, Carolina Forest 0
Walhalla 68, Mountain View 15
Ware Shoals 36, Abbeville 25
West Ashley 74, North Charleston 17
Williamsburg Academy 46, King’s Academy 20
Wilson 66, Lee Central 22
Woodland 42, Cane Bay 27
Wren 72, Powdersville 34

