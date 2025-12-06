GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL= Andrew Jackson 73, Lakewood 44 Berkeley 59, Fort Dorchester 27 Blacksburg 47, Broome 46 Blackville-Hilda 42, Barnwell…

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Andrew Jackson 73, Lakewood 44

Berkeley 59, Fort Dorchester 27

Blacksburg 47, Broome 46

Blackville-Hilda 42, Barnwell 40

Boiling Springs 67, High Point Academy 22

Bridges 47, Hardeeville 14

Cane Bay 63, R.B. Stall 15

Cathedral Academy 56, St. John’s 23

Clinton 63, Emerald 3

Colleton County 45, Stratford 36

Dutch Fork 59, A.C. Flora 44

First Baptist 74, Ashley Ridge 52

Fountain Inn 56, Hillcrest 41

Gaffney 58, Fort Mill 35

Goose Creek 62, Ridge View 58

Gray Collegiate Academy 54, Legacy 32

Great Falls 43, Governors School 31

Hunter-Kinard-Tyler 40, Eau Claire 29

James F. Byrnes 68, Greer 23

Kingstree 61, Andrews 37

Lake City 70, Hannah-Pamplico 22

Latta 39, East Clarendon 33

Laurens Academy 51, Spartanburg Day 19

Lee Central 52, C.A. Johnson 27

Lexington 69, Aiken 14

Mead Hall Episcopal 34, Edgewood Community Center 30

Midland Valley 58, Batesburg-Leesville 29

Military Magnet Academy 73, Lucy G. Beckham 25

Ninety Six 49, Mid-Carolina 41

North 54, Denmark-Olar 44

North Myrtle Beach 72, Loris 11

Northwood Academy 60, Ben Lippen 42

Oceanside Collegiate Academy 44, West Ashley 41

Palmetto Christian Academy 50, Wilson Hall 43

Pendleton 37, Wade Hampton (G) 25

Philip Simmons 52, Bishop England 46

River Bluff 69, Lugoff-Elgin 56

South Florence 58, Conway 27

South Pointe 72, Rock Hill 32

Southside Christian 59, Greenville Technical Charter 20

Spring Valley 57, Richland Northeast 55

Timberland 68, Cross 8

W.J. Keenan 23, James Island 21

Waccamaw 48, St. James 42

Wando 63, Carolina Forest 47

Westside 73, Greenwood 44

Westwood 57, Fairfield Central 16

Whale Branch 60, Battery Creek 18

