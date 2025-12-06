GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Andrew Jackson 73, Lakewood 44
Berkeley 59, Fort Dorchester 27
Blacksburg 47, Broome 46
Blackville-Hilda 42, Barnwell 40
Boiling Springs 67, High Point Academy 22
Bridges 47, Hardeeville 14
Cane Bay 63, R.B. Stall 15
Cathedral Academy 56, St. John’s 23
Clinton 63, Emerald 3
Colleton County 45, Stratford 36
Dutch Fork 59, A.C. Flora 44
First Baptist 74, Ashley Ridge 52
Fountain Inn 56, Hillcrest 41
Gaffney 58, Fort Mill 35
Goose Creek 62, Ridge View 58
Gray Collegiate Academy 54, Legacy 32
Great Falls 43, Governors School 31
Hunter-Kinard-Tyler 40, Eau Claire 29
James F. Byrnes 68, Greer 23
Kingstree 61, Andrews 37
Lake City 70, Hannah-Pamplico 22
Latta 39, East Clarendon 33
Laurens Academy 51, Spartanburg Day 19
Lee Central 52, C.A. Johnson 27
Lexington 69, Aiken 14
Mead Hall Episcopal 34, Edgewood Community Center 30
Midland Valley 58, Batesburg-Leesville 29
Military Magnet Academy 73, Lucy G. Beckham 25
Ninety Six 49, Mid-Carolina 41
North 54, Denmark-Olar 44
North Myrtle Beach 72, Loris 11
Northwood Academy 60, Ben Lippen 42
Oceanside Collegiate Academy 44, West Ashley 41
Palmetto Christian Academy 50, Wilson Hall 43
Pendleton 37, Wade Hampton (G) 25
Philip Simmons 52, Bishop England 46
River Bluff 69, Lugoff-Elgin 56
South Florence 58, Conway 27
South Pointe 72, Rock Hill 32
Southside Christian 59, Greenville Technical Charter 20
Spring Valley 57, Richland Northeast 55
Timberland 68, Cross 8
W.J. Keenan 23, James Island 21
Waccamaw 48, St. James 42
Wando 63, Carolina Forest 47
Westside 73, Greenwood 44
Westwood 57, Fairfield Central 16
Whale Branch 60, Battery Creek 18
