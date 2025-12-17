Fourth T20 between India and South Africa called off due to excessive fog

LUCKNOW, India (AP) — The fourth Twenty20 match between India and South Africa was called off without a ball being…

LUCKNOW, India (AP) — The fourth Twenty20 match between India and South Africa was called off without a ball being bowled on Wednesday due to excessive fog.

The umpires made the decision to abandon the match after several inspections of the ground.

India leads the five-match series 2-1 with the finale in Ahmedabad on Friday.

India is unbeaten in its last 13 T20 series. It won the ODI series 2-1 over South Africa after losing the test series 2—0.

