Former soccer player Joey Barton given a suspended sentence over offensive social media posts

LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — Former Premier League soccer player Joey Barton has been given a suspended jail sentence after he was convicted of sending grossly offensive social media posts about two female pundits and a broadcaster who works on British television.

A jury at Liverpool Crown Court found last month that the 43-year-old Barton “crossed the line between free speech and a crime” in six posts he made on X about Lucy Ward and Eni Aluko, who are both former players, and TV presenter Jeremy Vine.

Barton was cleared of six other counts that he sent a grossly offensive electronic communication with intent to cause distress or anxiety from January to March 2024.

On Monday, Judge Andrew Menary KC sentenced Barton to six months in custody, suspended for 18 months.

Barton must also complete 200 hours of unpaid work in the community and pay prosecution costs of £23,419 ($31,206).

Two-year restraining orders were also issued against each of his victims which includes publishing any reference to them on any social media platform or broadcast medium.

Barton was a midfielder for Manchester City, Newcastle, Queens Park Rangers and Burnley. He retired in 2017 and has since coached lower-league teams Fleetwood Town and Bristol Rovers.

He is now a social commentator with 2.7 million followers on X.

