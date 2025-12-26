Former Ivory Coast coach Jean-Louis Gasset dies aged 72

MONTPELLIER, France (AP) — French coach Jean-Louis Gasset, who was fired mid-tournament by Ivory Coast before it went on to…

MONTPELLIER, France (AP) — French coach Jean-Louis Gasset, who was fired mid-tournament by Ivory Coast before it went on to win the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations, has died aged 72.

“The loss of Mr. Jean-Louis Gasset is a significant blow to Ivorian and international football,” the Ivorian Football Federation said in a statement on Friday. “A seasoned coach, a man of duty and principle, he left his mark on the technical management of the Elephants of Ivory Coast through his expertise, professional rigor and dedication to the sport.

“His tenure at the helm of the national team contributed decisively to the Elephants’ success at the Africa Cup … cementing his legacy in the sporting history of Ivory Coast.”

Gasset was the son of Bernard Gasset, one of Montpellier’s founding members, and he went on to play for the club before moving into coaching.

He had three stints as Montpellier coach, most recently from October 2024 to April 2025.

Gasset also coached other French clubs including Marseille, but internationally he achieved fame after taking over Les Elephants in 2022.

He was fired on the same day the host nation reached the knockout stage of the 2023 Africa Cup because it had failed to secure progress as a top-two finisher.

Ivory Coast was left to rely on other results, but eventually went on to win the tournament under his assistant, Emerse Faé, who is still coach of the team currently defending the title at the Africa Cup in Morocco.

