Flyers come into matchup with the Canadiens on losing streak

Philadelphia Flyers (16-9-6, in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Montreal Canadiens (17-11-4, in the Atlantic Division)

Montreal, Quebec; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia Flyers aim to break a three-game slide with a victory against the Montreal Canadiens.

Montreal has an 8-8-1 record at home and a 17-11-4 record overall. The Canadiens have given up 111 goals while scoring 103 for a -8 scoring differential.

Philadelphia is 6-4-2 in road games and 16-9-6 overall. The Flyers are 10th in the league with 125 total penalties (averaging 4.0 per game).

The teams square off Tuesday for the second time this season. The Flyers won 5-4 in a shootout in the last matchup. Bobby Brink led the Flyers with two goals.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cole Caufield has 17 goals and 16 assists for the Canadiens. Juraj Slafkovsky has three goals and seven assists over the last 10 games.

Trevor Zegras has 13 goals and 19 assists for the Flyers. Travis Konecny has three goals and seven assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Canadiens: 5-4-1, averaging 2.7 goals, 4.8 assists, 3.9 penalties and 8.4 penalty minutes while giving up 3.4 goals per game.

Flyers: 5-2-3, averaging 3.1 goals, 5.3 assists, 3.8 penalties and 7.8 penalty minutes while giving up 2.7 goals per game.

INJURIES: Canadiens: None listed.

Flyers: None listed.

