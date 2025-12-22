Florida visits Carolina in Eastern Conference action

Florida Panthers (19-14-2, in the Atlantic Division) vs. Carolina Hurricanes (22-10-3, in the Metropolitan Division) Raleigh, North Carolina; Tuesday, 7…

Florida Panthers (19-14-2, in the Atlantic Division) vs. Carolina Hurricanes (22-10-3, in the Metropolitan Division)

Raleigh, North Carolina; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Carolina Hurricanes and the Florida Panthers face off in Eastern Conference play.

Carolina has gone 11-5-1 at home and 22-10-3 overall. The Hurricanes are 19-2-3 in games they score at least three goals.

Florida has a 7-7-0 record on the road and a 19-14-2 record overall. The Panthers have an 8-0-1 record in games decided by a goal.

The matchup Tuesday is the second time these teams square off this season. The Panthers won 4-3 in a shootout in the previous matchup.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sebastian Aho has scored 13 goals with 18 assists for the Hurricanes. Andrei Svechnikov has one goal and eight assists over the past 10 games.

Brad Marchand has 20 goals and 20 assists for the Panthers. Carter Verhaeghe has seven goals and five assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hurricanes: 6-3-1, averaging three goals, 5.2 assists, 3.1 penalties and 6.5 penalty minutes while giving up 2.7 goals per game.

Panthers: 7-2-1, averaging 3.5 goals, 5.9 assists, 4.2 penalties and 9.2 penalty minutes while giving up three goals per game.

INJURIES: Hurricanes: None listed.

Panthers: None listed.

