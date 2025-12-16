Florida plays Los Angeles after Reinhart’s 2-goal game

Los Angeles Kings (14-9-9, in the Pacific Division) vs. Florida Panthers (17-13-2, in the Atlantic Division) Sunrise, Florida; Wednesday, 7…

Los Angeles Kings (14-9-9, in the Pacific Division) vs. Florida Panthers (17-13-2, in the Atlantic Division)

Sunrise, Florida; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Florida Panthers host the Los Angeles Kings after Sam Reinhart scored two goals in the Panthers’ 5-2 win over the Tampa Bay Lightning.

Florida is 10-6-2 at home and 17-13-2 overall. The Panthers are fifth in league play with 138 total penalties (averaging 4.3 per game).

Los Angeles is 10-3-5 in road games and 14-9-9 overall. The Kings are 10-0-6 when scoring three or more goals.

The matchup Wednesday is the second time these teams play this season. The Panthers won 5-2 in the last matchup. Brad Marchand led the Panthers with two goals.

TOP PERFORMERS: Marchand has scored 19 goals with 16 assists for the Panthers. Sam Bennett has five goals and seven assists over the last 10 games.

Adrian Kempe has 11 goals and 17 assists for the Kings. Brandt Clarke has scored three goals and added two assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 5-4-1, averaging 3.3 goals, 5.5 assists, 3.8 penalties and 8.2 penalty minutes while giving up 3.1 goals per game.

Kings: 4-3-3, averaging 2.4 goals, 3.7 assists, 3.7 penalties and eight penalty minutes while giving up two goals per game.

INJURIES: Panthers: None listed.

Kings: None listed.

