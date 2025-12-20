Florida looks to keep win streak going, hosts St. Louis

St. Louis Blues (13-15-8, in the Central Division) vs. Florida Panthers (19-13-2, in the Atlantic Division) Sunrise, Florida; Saturday, 6…

St. Louis Blues (13-15-8, in the Central Division) vs. Florida Panthers (19-13-2, in the Atlantic Division)

Sunrise, Florida; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Panthers -183, Blues +152; over/under is 5.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Florida Panthers host the St. Louis Blues as winners of four consecutive games.

Florida has gone 12-6-2 at home and 19-13-2 overall. The Panthers have a 7-4-0 record when scoring a power-play goal.

St. Louis has a 6-7-3 record in road games and a 13-15-8 record overall. The Blues have a -35 scoring differential, with 88 total goals scored and 123 given up.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brad Marchand has scored 20 goals with 19 assists for the Panthers. Sam Bennett has six goals and six assists over the last 10 games.

Pavel Buchnevich has five goals and 12 assists for the Blues. Robert Thomas has three goals and five assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 7-2-1, averaging 3.4 goals, 5.6 assists, 4.2 penalties and 9.2 penalty minutes while giving up 2.8 goals per game.

Blues: 4-5-1, averaging two goals, 3.5 assists, four penalties and 9.6 penalty minutes while giving up 3.1 goals per game.

INJURIES: Panthers: None listed.

Blues: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

