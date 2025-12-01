Florida aims to break home losing streak in game against Toronto

Toronto Maple Leafs (11-11-3, in the Atlantic Division) vs. Florida Panthers (12-11-1, in the Atlantic Division) Sunrise, Florida; Tuesday, 7:30…

Toronto Maple Leafs (11-11-3, in the Atlantic Division) vs. Florida Panthers (12-11-1, in the Atlantic Division)

Sunrise, Florida; Tuesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Florida Panthers look to stop their three-game home skid with a win over the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Florida has gone 12-11-1 overall with a 2-3-0 record in Atlantic Division play. The Panthers have a 5– record in one-goal games.

Toronto is 2-6-0 against the Atlantic Division and 11-11-3 overall. The Maple Leafs are fifth in the league with 85 total goals (averaging 3.4 per game).

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting of the season between the two clubs.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brad Marchand has 15 goals and 12 assists for the Panthers. Sam Reinhart has six goals and nine assists over the past 10 games.

John Tavares has 12 goals and 16 assists for the Maple Leafs. Auston Matthews has five goals and four assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 5-5-0, averaging 3.6 goals, 6.6 assists, four penalties and 9.1 penalty minutes while giving up 2.9 goals per game.

Maple Leafs: 3-5-2, averaging three goals, five assists, 4.1 penalties and 10.1 penalty minutes while giving up 3.2 goals per game.

INJURIES: Panthers: None listed.

Maple Leafs: None listed.

