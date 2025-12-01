Flick says Barcelona defender Araujo missing another game for private reasons

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Barcelona central defender Ronald Araujo will miss the La Liga game against Atletico Madrid on Tuesday…

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Barcelona central defender Ronald Araujo will miss the La Liga game against Atletico Madrid on Tuesday because of a private matter, coach Hansi Flick said.

Spanish media said the player’s agents met with Barcelona on Monday and reportedly told the club that Araujo needed time away to take care of his mental health.

Araujo did not play on Saturday in the 3-1 win against Alaves, with the club saying he was dealing with a stomach virus.

Araujo had been sent off just before halftime in the 3-0 loss at Chelsea in the Champions League last week.

“Araujo is not ready,” Flick said on Monday. “It’s a private situation.”

Flick declined to give any more detail about Araujo’s situation and asked the media to respect it.

Barcelona leads the Spanish league. It sits one point ahead of second-placed Real Madrid after 14 rounds. Atletico is fourth, three points behind the Catalan club.

“We know we are up against a fantastic team with a lot of quality,” Flick said. “It will be a tough encounter.”

