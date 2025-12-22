Flames visit the Oilers after Backlund’s 2-goal showing

Calgary Flames (15-17-4, in the Pacific Division) vs. Edmonton Oilers (18-13-6, in the Pacific Division) Edmonton, Alberta; Tuesday, 9 p.m.…

BOTTOM LINE: The Calgary Flames visit the Edmonton Oilers after Mikael Backlund’s two-goal game against the Vegas Golden Knights in the Flames’ 6-3 win.

Edmonton is 18-13-6 overall and 4-1-2 against the Pacific Division. The Oilers have scored and given up 125 goals this season for an even scoring differential.

Calgary has a 6-4-0 record in Pacific Division games and a 15-17-4 record overall. The Flames have a 10-4-2 record when scoring three or more goals.

The matchup Tuesday is the second time these teams play this season. The Flames won 4-3 in a shootout in the last meeting.

TOP PERFORMERS: Connor McDavid has scored 23 goals with 39 assists for the Oilers. Leon Draisaitl has two goals and 19 assists over the last 10 games.

Matthew Coronato has 11 goals and nine assists for the Flames. Backlund has scored five goals with two assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Oilers: 7-2-1, averaging 4.4 goals, 7.6 assists, 3.3 penalties and 6.8 penalty minutes while giving up three goals per game.

Flames: 6-3-1, averaging 3.2 goals, 4.7 assists, 3.7 penalties and 9.9 penalty minutes while giving up 2.6 goals per game.

INJURIES: Oilers: None listed.

Flames: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.