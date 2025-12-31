Flames host the Flyers after overtime victory

Philadelphia Flyers (20-11-7, in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Calgary Flames (17-18-4, in the Pacific Division) Calgary, Alberta; Wednesday, 9:30 p.m.…

Philadelphia Flyers (20-11-7, in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Calgary Flames (17-18-4, in the Pacific Division)

Calgary, Alberta; Wednesday, 9:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Flames -143, Flyers +120; over/under is 5.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Calgary Flames host the Philadelphia Flyers after the Flames defeated the Boston Bruins 2-1 in overtime.

Calgary has a 17-18-4 record overall and an 11-5-2 record on its home ice. The Flames have given up 114 goals while scoring 101 for a -13 scoring differential.

Philadelphia is 20-11-7 overall and 9-6-3 in road games. The Flyers rank ninth in NHL play with 150 total penalties (averaging 3.9 per game).

Wednesday’s game is the second time these teams meet this season. The Flames won 2-1 in the last matchup. Jonathan Huberdeau led the Flames with two goals.

TOP PERFORMERS: Joel Farabee has scored nine goals with nine assists for the Flames. Mikael Backlund has five goals and four assists over the past 10 games.

Trevor Zegras has 15 goals and 24 assists for the Flyers. Carl Grundstrom has scored six goals and added one assist over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Flames: 7-3-0, averaging 3.3 goals, 4.5 assists, 4.6 penalties and 16 penalty minutes while giving up 2.7 goals per game.

Flyers: 4-2-4, averaging 3.3 goals, 6.1 assists, 3.6 penalties and 7.8 penalty minutes while giving up 2.5 goals per game.

INJURIES: Flames: None listed.

Flyers: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.