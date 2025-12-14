Flagg, Mavericks take on the Jazz

Dallas Mavericks (10-16, 10th in the Western Conference) vs. Utah Jazz (9-15, 11th in the Western Conference) Salt Lake City;…

Dallas Mavericks (10-16, 10th in the Western Conference) vs. Utah Jazz (9-15, 11th in the Western Conference)

Salt Lake City; Monday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Utah Jazz host the Dallas Mavericks in Western Conference play Monday.

The Jazz are 5-11 in Western Conference games. Utah is seventh in the Western Conference scoring 118.1 points while shooting 45.5% from the field.

The Mavericks are 5-11 against Western Conference opponents. Dallas is the leader in the Western Conference scoring 17.9 fast break points per game led by Cooper Flagg averaging 3.1.

The Jazz are shooting 45.5% from the field this season, 0.6 percentage points lower than the 46.1% the Mavericks allow to opponents. The Mavericks average 11.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.8 fewer made shots on average than the 15.5 per game the Jazz allow.

TOP PERFORMERS: Keyonte George is averaging 22.9 points and 6.8 assists for the Jazz. Lauri Markkanen is averaging 26.0 points over the last 10 games.

P.J. Washington is averaging 15.8 points and 7.6 rebounds for the Mavericks. Anthony Davis is averaging 24.0 points and 14.0 rebounds while shooting 47.6% over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jazz: 4-6, averaging 116.3 points, 43.4 rebounds, 29.8 assists, 7.4 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 127.2 points per game.

Mavericks: 6-4, averaging 115.0 points, 41.3 rebounds, 27.0 assists, 7.9 steals and 5.5 blocks per game while shooting 47.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 114.3 points.

INJURIES: Jazz: Georges Niang: day to day (foot), Walker Kessler: out for season (shoulder).

Mavericks: Dereck Lively II: out for season (foot), Kyrie Irving: out (knee), Dante Exum: out for season (knee), Daniel Gafford: day to day (ankle), D’Angelo Russell: day to day (illness).

