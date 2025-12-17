Flagg leads Dallas against Detroit after 42-point outing

Detroit Pistons (21-5, first in the Eastern Conference) vs. Dallas Mavericks (10-17, 12th in the Western Conference) Dallas; Thursday, 8:30…

Detroit Pistons (21-5, first in the Eastern Conference) vs. Dallas Mavericks (10-17, 12th in the Western Conference)

Dallas; Thursday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Dallas faces the Detroit Pistons after Cooper Flagg scored 42 points in the Dallas Mavericks’ 140-133 overtime loss to the Utah Jazz.

The Mavericks are 7-9 in home games. Dallas averages 14.9 turnovers per game and is 4-4 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents.

The Pistons are 9-3 in road games. Detroit ranks sixth in the league scoring 16.8 fast break points per game. Cade Cunningham leads the Pistons averaging 3.7.

The Mavericks average 11.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.6 fewer makes per game than the Pistons allow (13.2). The Pistons average 11.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.1 fewer makes per game than the Mavericks give up.

The two teams match up for the second time this season. The Pistons defeated the Mavericks 122-110 in their last meeting on Nov. 2. Jalen Duren led the Pistons with 33 points, and D’Angelo Russell led the Mavericks with 31 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Flagg is shooting 48.2% and averaging 18.4 points for the Mavericks. Klay Thompson is averaging 4.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Cunningham is averaging 27.1 points, six rebounds, 9.2 assists and 1.5 steals for the Pistons. Javonte Green is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mavericks: 5-5, averaging 116.5 points, 42.0 rebounds, 26.4 assists, 7.6 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 48.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 116.8 points per game.

Pistons: 7-3, averaging 119.1 points, 46.6 rebounds, 24.8 assists, 8.8 steals and 5.6 blocks per game while shooting 47.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 114.0 points.

INJURIES: Mavericks: Dereck Lively II: out for season (foot), Kyrie Irving: out (knee), Dante Exum: out for season (knee), Brandon Williams: day to day (achilles), D’Angelo Russell: day to day (illness), Anthony Davis: day to day (calf).

Pistons: Isaac Jones: day to day (knee).

