Fans of Swiss club Young Boys banned from Europa League game for violence at Aston Villa

NYON, Switzerland (AP) — Fans of Swiss soccer club Young Boys were banned from a Europa League game on Thursday…

NYON, Switzerland (AP) — Fans of Swiss soccer club Young Boys were banned from a Europa League game on Thursday as punishment for violence that halted play at Aston Villa last week.

Young Boys fans threw plastic bottles that struck Villa goal scorer Donyell Malen and clashed with stadium security staff during their team’s 2-1 loss on Nov. 27. Play was stopped for about five minutes in the first half.

UEFA said its disciplinary judges imposed a 50,000 euros ($58,000) fine on Young Boys and banned the club from selling tickets to fans for its next away game in the Europa League.

Young Boys plays at Stuttgart on Jan. 29 in the final round of league phase games.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.