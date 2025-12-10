Ex-NWSL director Tatjana Haenni to join Leipzig as chief executive

LEIPZIG, Germany (AP) — Former National Women’s Soccer League director Tatjana Haenni will join Leipzig as chief executive next month,…

LEIPZIG, Germany (AP) — Former National Women’s Soccer League director Tatjana Haenni will join Leipzig as chief executive next month, making her one of the most high-profile female executives working in European men’s soccer.

A former Swiss national team player, Haenni was NWSL Chief Sporting Director from 2023 until earlier this year and before that headed up FIFA’s work on women’s soccer and the Women’s World Cup.

Leipzig said Wednesday that Haenni will start as CEO on Jan. 1. She will oversee a club with men’s and women’s German Bundesliga teams and which reached the men’s Champions League semifinals in 2020.

“I can’t wait to get started in January and to get to know the club on a deeper level,” Haenni said in a statement. “Together, we want to continue on what is already a successful path, and achieve our ambitious goals.”

As part of the wider Red Bull network of clubs around the world, Haenni is set to work together with ex-Liverpool coach Jürgen Klopp, who has been the drinks giant’s head of global soccer since last year.

