Ella Huber, Liz Schepers score goals to lead undefeated Fleet to 2-0 victory over Sirens

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Ella Huber and Liz Schepers scored second-period goals and the Boston Fleet remained unbeaten with a 2-0 victory over the New York Sirens in PWHL action on Wednesday night.

Boston (5-0-0-0) took the lead 5:27 into the second period when Huber used a pass from Haley Winn to score her first career goal. Winn’s assist was her third.

The Fleet grabbed a two-goal lead 4:19 later on Schepers’ first netter for Boston. Jamie Lee Rattray collected her fourth assist on the score and Megan Keller notched her third.

Boston goaltender Aerin Frankel did the rest, turning away 33 shots for her third shutout in five outings this season.

Kayle Osborne had 19 saves for New York (2-0-0-4), including eight in a scoreless first period.

Boston won all six matchups last season — two in overtime — and leads the all-time series 8-2-1-0.

The Fleet began the day with a four-point lead over the second-place Vancouver Goldeneyes — an expansion team. The Sirens entered in a four-way tie for third.

Boston: At Minnesota on Friday.

New York: Hosts Toronto on Sunday.

