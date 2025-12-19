Eichel and Theodore out for Golden Knights’ Canadian road trip

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Jack Eichel and Shea Theodore will not make the Vegas Golden Knights’ weekend Canadian road trip…

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Jack Eichel and Shea Theodore will not make the Vegas Golden Knights’ weekend Canadian road trip because of injuries, costing the team its leading scorer and one of its top defensemen.

Neither played in Wednesday’s 2-1 shootout loss to New Jersey.

Eichel did not play because of illness, but coach Bruce Cassidy said Friday he also has a lower-body injury. He indicated Eichel isn’t expected to be out long.

“Maybe next week we’ll see where he’s at,” Cassidy said.

Eichel leads the Golden Knights with 29 assists and 41 points, and he also has 12 goals.

Cassidy said Theodore’s status changed from day to day to now week to week with an upper-body injury.

“I don’t think this will be a long one,” Cassidy said. “I don’t want to speak out of turn, and hopefully that’s the case.”

Theodore was playing his best hockey of the season at the time of the injury. He leads Vegas defensemen with 20 points (four goals, 16 assists) and has a plus-5 rating.

The Golden Knights went into Friday’s action tied with Anaheim atop the Pacific Division with 42 points apiece. Vegas visits divisional foes Calgary on Saturday and Edmonton on Sunday.

