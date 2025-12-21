Edwards scores 24 as Wolves outlast Bucks 103-100 for their 9th win in 11 games

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Anthony Edwards scored 24 points despite a poor night shooting and the Minnesota Timberwolves rode timely 3-pointers…

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Anthony Edwards scored 24 points despite a poor night shooting and the Minnesota Timberwolves rode timely 3-pointers from Donte DiVincenzo and Terrence Shannon Jr. to a 103-100 victory over the Milwaukee Bucks on Sunday.

Two days after closing out defending champion Oklahoma City in its third loss of the season, Edwards went 7 for 24 from the field and 2 for 11 from 3-point range, leading six Wolves in double figures. DiVincenzo made 4 of 8 3-point attempts for 18 points, and Rudy Gobert had 11 points and 18 rebounds, becoming the 45th NBA player with 10,000 rebounds.

Edwards’ driving layup with 21 seconds left gave Minnesota a 103-97 lead and sealed the Wolves’ ninth win in their past 11 games.

Kevin Porter Jr. finished an assist short of a triple-double with 24 points, 10 rebounds and four steals in the Bucks’ third straight loss. Bobby Portis and Ryan Rollins added 16 points apiece.

Shannon made three straight 3s in a 2 1/2-minute span to give Minnesota an 89-85 lead with 7:55 remaining.

Milwaukee led by 16 before the Wolves mounted a 25-8, third-quarter run. Naz Reid dunked off a rebound of his own missed 3-pointer to cut the Bucks’ lead to 68-65 with 5:47 left. DiVincenzo made back-to-back 3s, and Gobert followed with a dunk of his own.

Edwards missed back-to-back free throws to end one of Minnesota’s worst offensive halves of the season. The Bucks took a 60-48 lead into halftime after the Wolves missed their first 13 3-point attempts and went 15 for 43 overall in the first half.

The Wolves began the game at full health with Mike Conley returning from a four-game absence due to Achilles tendinopathy. Jaden McDaniels left in the first half with left hip pain and didn’t return.

Porter led the Bucks with 13 first-half points on 4-of-7 shooting.

