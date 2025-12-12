Edmonton visits Toronto after Hyman’s hat trick

Edmonton Oilers (14-11-6, in the Pacific Division) vs. Toronto Maple Leafs (14-11-5, in the Atlantic Division) Toronto; Saturday, 7 p.m.…

Edmonton Oilers (14-11-6, in the Pacific Division) vs. Toronto Maple Leafs (14-11-5, in the Atlantic Division)

Toronto; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Edmonton Oilers visit the Toronto Maple Leafs after Zach Hyman recorded a hat trick in the Oilers’ 4-1 win against the Detroit Red Wings.

Toronto has a 9-4-5 record at home and a 14-11-5 record overall. The Maple Leafs have a +four scoring differential, with 99 total goals scored and 95 given up.

Edmonton has a 14-11-6 record overall and a 6-8-3 record in road games. The Oilers rank sixth in NHL play with 103 total goals (averaging 3.3 per game).

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: William Nylander has 11 goals and 23 assists for the Maple Leafs. Auston Matthews has four goals and three assists over the last 10 games.

Connor McDavid has 16 goals and 32 assists for the Oilers. Hyman has scored five goals with three assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Maple Leafs: 5-2-3, averaging 2.9 goals, five assists, 3.4 penalties and 9.3 penalty minutes while giving up 1.9 goals per game.

Oilers: 5-3-2, averaging four goals, 6.9 assists, 4.3 penalties and 11.9 penalty minutes while giving up three goals per game.

INJURIES: Maple Leafs: None listed.

Oilers: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

