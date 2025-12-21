Live Radio
ECHL Glance

The Associated Press

December 21, 2025, 7:50 PM

All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

North Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Wheeling 27 20 6 1 0 41 88 57
Reading 28 15 11 2 0 32 82 81
Adirondack 25 13 8 3 1 30 67 65
Trois-Rivieres 23 12 8 0 3 27 67 59
Maine 23 11 8 3 1 26 64 57
Worcester 25 12 11 1 1 26 62 73
Greensboro 25 7 12 5 1 20 58 83
Norfolk 27 7 18 2 0 16 68 105

South Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Florida 27 19 6 1 1 40 90 55
Atlanta 25 19 6 0 0 38 78 49
South Carolina 29 17 11 1 0 35 82 83
Greenville 25 11 10 4 0 26 66 67
Jacksonville 26 13 13 0 0 26 71 81
Savannah 25 10 12 2 1 23 77 76
Orlando 26 9 14 2 1 21 63 78

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Fort Wayne 26 16 6 4 0 36 90 63
Toledo 24 15 5 2 2 34 89 65
Bloomington 26 13 9 2 2 30 83 81
Cincinnati 25 13 9 3 0 29 84 87
Indy 25 11 11 2 1 25 63 76
Kalamazoo 24 10 11 2 1 23 71 85
Iowa 26 8 16 2 0 18 69 100

Mountain Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Idaho 29 18 8 3 0 39 104 89
Kansas City 26 17 7 1 1 36 89 72
Tahoe 29 16 11 1 1 34 105 95
Allen 26 13 10 3 0 29 85 81
Wichita 26 11 11 2 2 26 73 75
Rapid City 27 12 13 2 0 26 81 93
Utah 27 12 13 2 0 26 87 89
Tulsa 26 9 17 0 0 18 67 103

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Saturday’s Games

Trois-Rivieres 3, Maine 0

Atlanta 2, Greenville 1

Norfolk 3, Worcester 0

Orlando 5, South Carolina 0

Adirondack 4, Reading 2

Florida 4, Savannah 2

Wheeling 3, Greensboro 2

Kansas City 3, Utah 2

Toledo 8, Iowa 2

Cincinnati 4, Fort Wayne 3

Kalamazoo 2, Bloomington 1

Allen 6, Tulsa 0

Idaho 7, Rapid City 1

Tahoe 4, Wichita 3

Sunday’s Games

Adirondack 7, Norfolk 3

Florida 3, Savannah 2

Orlando 4, South Carolina 0

Atlanta 3, Greenville 1

Utah 7, Tulsa 4

Kansas City 6, Allen 2

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Wednesday’s Games

No games scheduled

