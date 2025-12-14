All Times EST
EASTERN CONFERENCE
North Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Wheeling
|25
|19
|5
|1
|0
|39
|85
|52
|Reading
|25
|13
|10
|2
|0
|28
|73
|73
|Maine
|21
|11
|6
|3
|1
|26
|63
|51
|Adirondack
|21
|11
|7
|2
|1
|25
|52
|53
|Trois-Rivieres
|21
|10
|8
|0
|3
|23
|61
|58
|Worcester
|22
|10
|10
|1
|1
|22
|53
|66
|Greensboro
|22
|6
|11
|4
|1
|17
|51
|77
|Norfolk
|23
|6
|15
|2
|0
|14
|58
|89
South Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Florida
|24
|17
|5
|1
|1
|36
|81
|48
|South Carolina
|26
|16
|9
|1
|0
|33
|80
|74
|Atlanta
|22
|16
|6
|0
|0
|32
|70
|45
|Jacksonville
|24
|12
|12
|0
|0
|24
|66
|76
|Greenville
|22
|10
|9
|3
|0
|23
|60
|59
|Savannah
|21
|8
|10
|2
|1
|19
|67
|65
|Orlando
|22
|7
|13
|2
|0
|16
|52
|73
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Fort Wayne
|23
|15
|6
|2
|0
|32
|82
|54
|Toledo
|22
|13
|5
|2
|2
|30
|76
|61
|Bloomington
|23
|13
|6
|2
|2
|30
|77
|69
|Cincinnati
|23
|12
|9
|2
|0
|26
|77
|80
|Indy
|23
|9
|11
|2
|1
|21
|57
|73
|Kalamazoo
|22
|8
|11
|2
|1
|19
|63
|82
|Iowa
|23
|8
|13
|2
|0
|18
|63
|83
Mountain Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Idaho
|26
|16
|7
|3
|0
|35
|87
|83
|Kansas City
|23
|15
|6
|1
|1
|32
|76
|61
|Tahoe
|26
|14
|10
|1
|1
|30
|95
|84
|Wichita
|23
|10
|9
|2
|2
|24
|62
|65
|Rapid City
|24
|11
|11
|2
|0
|24
|75
|76
|Allen
|22
|10
|9
|3
|0
|23
|67
|70
|Utah
|24
|10
|12
|2
|0
|22
|71
|78
|Tulsa
|22
|9
|13
|0
|0
|18
|58
|80
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.
Saturday’s Games
Worcester 4, Maine 2
Allen 5, Rapid City 1
Adirondack 3, Wheeling 1
Cincinnati 4, Indy 1
Florida 1, Orlando 0
Jacksonville 5, South Carolina 3
Reading 7, Norfolk 3
Toledo 4, Iowa 1
Greenville 4, Greensboro 1
Wichita 3, Idaho 2
Kalamazoo 5, Fort Wayne 4
Bloomington 3, Kansas City 2
Utah 4, Atlanta 0
Sunday’s Games
Fort Wayne 4, Kalamazoo 0
Reading 3, Norfolk 1
Idaho 3, Wichita 2
South Carolina 2, Savannah 1
Tulsa 3, Tahoe 2
Kansas City 2, Bloomington 1
Monday’s Games
No games scheduled
Tuesday’s Games
No games scheduled
Wednesday’s Games
Adirondack at Reading, 7 p.m.
Atlanta at Greensboro, 7 p.m.
Orlando at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.
Savannah at Greensboro, 7 p.m.
Cincinnati at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.
Norfolk at Worcester, 7:05 p.m.
Fort Wayne at Bloomington, 8 p.m.
Indy at Iowa, 8 p.m.
Tulsa at Allen, 8:10 p.m.
Rapid City at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.
Wichita at Tahoe, 10 p.m.
Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.