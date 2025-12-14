All Times EST EASTERN CONFERENCE North Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Wheeling 25 19 5 1…

All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

North Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Wheeling 25 19 5 1 0 39 85 52 Reading 25 13 10 2 0 28 73 73 Maine 21 11 6 3 1 26 63 51 Adirondack 21 11 7 2 1 25 52 53 Trois-Rivieres 21 10 8 0 3 23 61 58 Worcester 22 10 10 1 1 22 53 66 Greensboro 22 6 11 4 1 17 51 77 Norfolk 23 6 15 2 0 14 58 89

South Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Florida 24 17 5 1 1 36 81 48 South Carolina 26 16 9 1 0 33 80 74 Atlanta 22 16 6 0 0 32 70 45 Jacksonville 24 12 12 0 0 24 66 76 Greenville 22 10 9 3 0 23 60 59 Savannah 21 8 10 2 1 19 67 65 Orlando 22 7 13 2 0 16 52 73

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Fort Wayne 23 15 6 2 0 32 82 54 Toledo 22 13 5 2 2 30 76 61 Bloomington 23 13 6 2 2 30 77 69 Cincinnati 23 12 9 2 0 26 77 80 Indy 23 9 11 2 1 21 57 73 Kalamazoo 22 8 11 2 1 19 63 82 Iowa 23 8 13 2 0 18 63 83

Mountain Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Idaho 26 16 7 3 0 35 87 83 Kansas City 23 15 6 1 1 32 76 61 Tahoe 26 14 10 1 1 30 95 84 Wichita 23 10 9 2 2 24 62 65 Rapid City 24 11 11 2 0 24 75 76 Allen 22 10 9 3 0 23 67 70 Utah 24 10 12 2 0 22 71 78 Tulsa 22 9 13 0 0 18 58 80

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Saturday’s Games

Worcester 4, Maine 2

Allen 5, Rapid City 1

Adirondack 3, Wheeling 1

Cincinnati 4, Indy 1

Florida 1, Orlando 0

Jacksonville 5, South Carolina 3

Reading 7, Norfolk 3

Toledo 4, Iowa 1

Greenville 4, Greensboro 1

Wichita 3, Idaho 2

Kalamazoo 5, Fort Wayne 4

Bloomington 3, Kansas City 2

Utah 4, Atlanta 0

Sunday’s Games

Fort Wayne 4, Kalamazoo 0

Reading 3, Norfolk 1

Idaho 3, Wichita 2

South Carolina 2, Savannah 1

Tulsa 3, Tahoe 2

Kansas City 2, Bloomington 1

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Wednesday’s Games

Adirondack at Reading, 7 p.m.

Atlanta at Greensboro, 7 p.m.

Orlando at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.

Savannah at Greensboro, 7 p.m.

Cincinnati at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.

Norfolk at Worcester, 7:05 p.m.

Fort Wayne at Bloomington, 8 p.m.

Indy at Iowa, 8 p.m.

Tulsa at Allen, 8:10 p.m.

Rapid City at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.

Wichita at Tahoe, 10 p.m.

