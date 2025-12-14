All Times EST
EASTERN CONFERENCE
North Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Wheeling
|25
|19
|5
|1
|0
|39
|85
|52
|Maine
|21
|11
|6
|3
|1
|26
|63
|51
|Reading
|24
|12
|10
|2
|0
|26
|70
|72
|Adirondack
|21
|11
|7
|2
|1
|25
|52
|53
|Trois-Rivieres
|21
|10
|8
|0
|3
|23
|61
|58
|Worcester
|22
|10
|10
|1
|1
|22
|53
|66
|Greensboro
|22
|6
|11
|4
|1
|17
|51
|77
|Norfolk
|22
|6
|14
|2
|0
|14
|57
|86
South Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Florida
|24
|17
|5
|1
|1
|36
|81
|48
|Atlanta
|22
|16
|6
|0
|0
|32
|70
|45
|South Carolina
|25
|15
|9
|1
|0
|31
|78
|73
|Jacksonville
|24
|12
|12
|0
|0
|24
|66
|76
|Greenville
|22
|10
|9
|3
|0
|23
|60
|59
|Savannah
|20
|8
|9
|2
|1
|19
|66
|63
|Orlando
|22
|7
|13
|2
|0
|16
|52
|73
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Fort Wayne
|22
|14
|6
|2
|0
|30
|78
|54
|Bloomington
|22
|13
|5
|2
|2
|30
|76
|67
|Toledo
|22
|13
|5
|2
|2
|30
|76
|61
|Cincinnati
|23
|12
|9
|2
|0
|26
|77
|80
|Indy
|23
|9
|11
|2
|1
|21
|57
|73
|Kalamazoo
|21
|8
|10
|2
|1
|19
|63
|78
|Iowa
|23
|8
|13
|2
|0
|18
|63
|83
Mountain Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Idaho
|25
|15
|7
|3
|0
|33
|84
|81
|Kansas City
|22
|14
|6
|1
|1
|30
|74
|60
|Tahoe
|25
|14
|9
|1
|1
|30
|93
|81
|Wichita
|22
|10
|8
|2
|2
|24
|60
|62
|Rapid City
|24
|11
|11
|2
|0
|24
|75
|76
|Allen
|22
|10
|9
|3
|0
|23
|67
|70
|Utah
|24
|10
|12
|2
|0
|22
|71
|78
|Tulsa
|21
|8
|13
|0
|0
|16
|55
|78
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.
Friday’s Games
Savannah 3, Jacksonville 2
Wheeling 3, Adirondack 0
Norfolk 5, Reading 1
South Carolina 4, Greenville 3
Maine 3, Trois-Rivieres 1
Florida 3, Orlando 2
Kalamazoo 3, Cincinnati 2
Kansas City 5, Fort Wayne 4
Bloomington 6, Indy 3
Toledo 4, Iowa 2
Idaho 5, Wichita 4
Tulsa 3, Tahoe 2
Allen 4, Rapid City 0
Atlanta 5, Utah 1
Saturday’s Games
Worcester 4, Maine 2
Allen 5, Rapid City 1
Adirondack 3, Wheeling 1
Cincinnati 4, Indy 1
Florida 1, Orlando 0
Jacksonville 5, South Carolina 3
Reading 7, Norfolk 3
Toledo 4, Iowa 1
Greenville 4, Greensboro 1
Wichita 3, Idaho 2
Kalamazoo 5, Fort Wayne 4
Bloomington 3, Kansas City 2
Utah 4, Atlanta 0
Sunday’s Games
Fort Wayne at Kalamazoo, 3 p.m.
Norfolk at Reading, 3 p.m.
Idaho at Wichita, 3:05 p.m.
Savannah at South Carolina, 3:05 p.m.
Tahoe at Tulsa, 4:05 p.m.
Kansas City at Bloomington, 5 p.m.
Monday’s Games
No games scheduled
Tuesday’s Games
No games scheduled
