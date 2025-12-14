All Times EST EASTERN CONFERENCE North Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Wheeling 25 19 5 1…

All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

North Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Wheeling 25 19 5 1 0 39 85 52 Maine 21 11 6 3 1 26 63 51 Reading 24 12 10 2 0 26 70 72 Adirondack 21 11 7 2 1 25 52 53 Trois-Rivieres 21 10 8 0 3 23 61 58 Worcester 22 10 10 1 1 22 53 66 Greensboro 22 6 11 4 1 17 51 77 Norfolk 22 6 14 2 0 14 57 86

South Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Florida 24 17 5 1 1 36 81 48 Atlanta 22 16 6 0 0 32 70 45 South Carolina 25 15 9 1 0 31 78 73 Jacksonville 24 12 12 0 0 24 66 76 Greenville 22 10 9 3 0 23 60 59 Savannah 20 8 9 2 1 19 66 63 Orlando 22 7 13 2 0 16 52 73

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Fort Wayne 22 14 6 2 0 30 78 54 Bloomington 22 13 5 2 2 30 76 67 Toledo 22 13 5 2 2 30 76 61 Cincinnati 23 12 9 2 0 26 77 80 Indy 23 9 11 2 1 21 57 73 Kalamazoo 21 8 10 2 1 19 63 78 Iowa 23 8 13 2 0 18 63 83

Mountain Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Idaho 25 15 7 3 0 33 84 81 Kansas City 22 14 6 1 1 30 74 60 Tahoe 25 14 9 1 1 30 93 81 Wichita 22 10 8 2 2 24 60 62 Rapid City 24 11 11 2 0 24 75 76 Allen 22 10 9 3 0 23 67 70 Utah 24 10 12 2 0 22 71 78 Tulsa 21 8 13 0 0 16 55 78

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Friday’s Games

Savannah 3, Jacksonville 2

Wheeling 3, Adirondack 0

Norfolk 5, Reading 1

South Carolina 4, Greenville 3

Maine 3, Trois-Rivieres 1

Florida 3, Orlando 2

Kalamazoo 3, Cincinnati 2

Kansas City 5, Fort Wayne 4

Bloomington 6, Indy 3

Toledo 4, Iowa 2

Idaho 5, Wichita 4

Tulsa 3, Tahoe 2

Allen 4, Rapid City 0

Atlanta 5, Utah 1

Saturday’s Games

Worcester 4, Maine 2

Allen 5, Rapid City 1

Adirondack 3, Wheeling 1

Cincinnati 4, Indy 1

Florida 1, Orlando 0

Jacksonville 5, South Carolina 3

Reading 7, Norfolk 3

Toledo 4, Iowa 1

Greenville 4, Greensboro 1

Wichita 3, Idaho 2

Kalamazoo 5, Fort Wayne 4

Bloomington 3, Kansas City 2

Utah 4, Atlanta 0

Sunday’s Games

Fort Wayne at Kalamazoo, 3 p.m.

Norfolk at Reading, 3 p.m.

Idaho at Wichita, 3:05 p.m.

Savannah at South Carolina, 3:05 p.m.

Tahoe at Tulsa, 4:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Bloomington, 5 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled

