All Times EST
EASTERN CONFERENCE
North Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Wheeling
|23
|18
|4
|1
|0
|37
|81
|49
|Maine
|19
|10
|5
|3
|1
|24
|58
|46
|Reading
|22
|11
|9
|2
|0
|24
|62
|64
|Adirondack
|19
|10
|6
|2
|1
|23
|49
|49
|Trois-Rivieres
|20
|10
|7
|0
|3
|23
|60
|55
|Worcester
|21
|9
|10
|1
|1
|20
|49
|64
|Greensboro
|21
|6
|10
|4
|1
|17
|50
|73
|Norfolk
|20
|5
|13
|2
|0
|12
|49
|78
South Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Florida
|22
|15
|5
|1
|1
|32
|77
|46
|Atlanta
|20
|15
|5
|0
|0
|30
|65
|40
|South Carolina
|23
|14
|8
|1
|0
|29
|71
|65
|Jacksonville
|22
|11
|11
|0
|0
|22
|59
|70
|Greenville
|20
|9
|9
|2
|0
|20
|53
|54
|Savannah
|19
|7
|9
|2
|1
|17
|63
|61
|Orlando
|20
|7
|13
|0
|0
|14
|50
|69
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Fort Wayne
|20
|14
|4
|2
|0
|30
|70
|44
|Bloomington
|20
|11
|5
|2
|2
|26
|67
|62
|Toledo
|20
|11
|5
|2
|2
|26
|68
|58
|Cincinnati
|21
|11
|9
|1
|0
|23
|71
|76
|Indy
|21
|9
|9
|2
|1
|21
|53
|63
|Iowa
|21
|8
|11
|2
|0
|18
|60
|75
|Kalamazoo
|19
|6
|10
|2
|1
|15
|55
|72
Mountain Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Idaho
|23
|14
|7
|2
|0
|30
|77
|74
|Tahoe
|24
|14
|8
|1
|1
|30
|91
|78
|Kansas City
|20
|13
|6
|1
|0
|27
|67
|53
|Rapid City
|22
|11
|9
|2
|0
|24
|74
|67
|Wichita
|20
|9
|8
|2
|1
|21
|53
|55
|Utah
|22
|9
|11
|2
|0
|20
|66
|73
|Allen
|20
|8
|9
|3
|0
|19
|58
|69
|Tulsa
|20
|7
|13
|0
|0
|14
|52
|76
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.
Wednesday’s Games
Iowa 5, Kansas City 4
Adirondack 3, Worcester 2
Bloomington 5, Kalamazoo 4
Reading 3, Wheeling 2
South Carolina 6, Orlando 1
Atlanta 6, Utah 3
Thursday’s Games
Jacksonville 6, Savannah 5
Tahoe 4, Tulsa 1
Rapid City 7, Allen 3
Friday’s Games
Savannah at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.
Wheeling at Adirondack, 7 p.m.
Greenville at South Carolina, 7:05 p.m.
Reading at Norfolk, 7:05 p.m.
Trois-Rivieres at Maine, 7:15 p.m.
Orlando at Florida, 7:30 p.m.
Kalamazoo at Cincinnati, 7:35 p.m.
Kansas City at Fort Wayne, 7:35 p.m.
Indy at Bloomington, 8 p.m.
Toledo at Iowa, 8 p.m.
Idaho at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.
Tahoe at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.
Allen at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.
Atlanta at Utah, 9:10 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Worcester at Maine, 6 p.m.
Allen at Rapid City, 6:05 p.m.
Cincinnati at Indy, 7 p.m.
Norfolk at Reading, 7 p.m.
Orlando at Florida, 7 p.m.
South Carolina at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.
Toledo at Iowa, 7 p.m.
Wheeling at Adirondack, 7 p.m.
Greensboro at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.
Idaho at Wichita, 7:05 p.m.
Kalamazoo at Fort Wayne, 7:35 p.m.
Kansas City at Bloomington, 8 p.m.
Atlanta at Utah, 9:10 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Fort Wayne at Kalamazoo, 3 p.m.
Norfolk at Reading, 3 p.m.
Idaho at Wichita, 3:05 p.m.
Savannah at South Carolina, 3:05 p.m.
Tahoe at Tulsa, 4:05 p.m.
Kansas City at Bloomington, 5 p.m.
