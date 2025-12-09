All Times EST
EASTERN CONFERENCE
North Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Wheeling
|22
|18
|3
|1
|0
|37
|79
|46
|Maine
|19
|10
|5
|3
|1
|24
|58
|46
|Trois-Rivieres
|20
|10
|7
|0
|3
|23
|60
|55
|Reading
|21
|10
|9
|2
|0
|22
|59
|62
|Adirondack
|18
|9
|6
|2
|1
|21
|46
|47
|Worcester
|20
|9
|9
|1
|1
|20
|47
|61
|Greensboro
|21
|6
|10
|4
|1
|17
|50
|73
|Norfolk
|20
|5
|13
|2
|0
|12
|49
|78
South Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Florida
|22
|15
|5
|1
|1
|32
|77
|46
|Atlanta
|19
|14
|5
|0
|0
|28
|59
|37
|South Carolina
|22
|13
|8
|1
|0
|27
|65
|64
|Greenville
|20
|9
|9
|2
|0
|20
|53
|54
|Jacksonville
|21
|10
|11
|0
|0
|20
|53
|65
|Savannah
|18
|7
|8
|2
|1
|17
|58
|55
|Orlando
|19
|7
|12
|0
|0
|14
|49
|63
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Fort Wayne
|20
|14
|4
|2
|0
|30
|70
|44
|Toledo
|20
|11
|5
|2
|2
|26
|68
|58
|Bloomington
|19
|10
|5
|2
|2
|24
|62
|58
|Cincinnati
|21
|11
|9
|1
|0
|23
|71
|76
|Indy
|21
|9
|9
|2
|1
|21
|53
|63
|Iowa
|20
|7
|11
|2
|0
|16
|55
|71
|Kalamazoo
|18
|6
|10
|2
|0
|14
|51
|67
Mountain Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Idaho
|23
|14
|7
|2
|0
|30
|77
|74
|Tahoe
|23
|13
|8
|1
|1
|28
|87
|77
|Kansas City
|19
|13
|6
|0
|0
|26
|63
|48
|Rapid City
|21
|10
|9
|2
|0
|22
|67
|64
|Wichita
|20
|9
|8
|2
|1
|21
|53
|55
|Utah
|21
|9
|10
|2
|0
|20
|63
|67
|Allen
|19
|8
|8
|3
|0
|19
|55
|62
|Tulsa
|19
|7
|12
|0
|0
|14
|51
|72
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.
Monday’s Games
No games scheduled
Tuesday’s Games
No games scheduled
Wednesday’s Games
Kansas City at Iowa, 11:30 a.m.
Bloomington at Kalamazoo, 7 p.m.
Wheeling at Reading, 7 p.m.
Worcester at Adirondack, 7 p.m.
Orlando at South Carolina, 7:05 p.m.
Atlanta at Utah, 9:10 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Jacksonville at Savannah, 7 p.m.
Tahoe at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.
Allen at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Savannah at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.
Wheeling at Adirondack, 7 p.m.
Greenville at South Carolina, 7:05 p.m.
Reading at Norfolk, 7:05 p.m.
Trois-Rivieres at Maine, 7:15 p.m.
Orlando at Florida, 7:30 p.m.
Kalamazoo at Cincinnati, 7:35 p.m.
Kansas City at Fort Wayne, 7:35 p.m.
Indy at Bloomington, 8 p.m.
Toledo at Iowa, 8 p.m.
Idaho at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.
Tahoe at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.
Allen at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.
Atlanta at Utah, 9:10 p.m.
