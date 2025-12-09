All Times EST EASTERN CONFERENCE North Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Wheeling 22 18 3 1…

All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

North Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Wheeling 22 18 3 1 0 37 79 46 Maine 19 10 5 3 1 24 58 46 Trois-Rivieres 20 10 7 0 3 23 60 55 Reading 21 10 9 2 0 22 59 62 Adirondack 18 9 6 2 1 21 46 47 Worcester 20 9 9 1 1 20 47 61 Greensboro 21 6 10 4 1 17 50 73 Norfolk 20 5 13 2 0 12 49 78

South Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Florida 22 15 5 1 1 32 77 46 Atlanta 19 14 5 0 0 28 59 37 South Carolina 22 13 8 1 0 27 65 64 Greenville 20 9 9 2 0 20 53 54 Jacksonville 21 10 11 0 0 20 53 65 Savannah 18 7 8 2 1 17 58 55 Orlando 19 7 12 0 0 14 49 63

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Fort Wayne 20 14 4 2 0 30 70 44 Toledo 20 11 5 2 2 26 68 58 Bloomington 19 10 5 2 2 24 62 58 Cincinnati 21 11 9 1 0 23 71 76 Indy 21 9 9 2 1 21 53 63 Iowa 20 7 11 2 0 16 55 71 Kalamazoo 18 6 10 2 0 14 51 67

Mountain Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Idaho 23 14 7 2 0 30 77 74 Tahoe 23 13 8 1 1 28 87 77 Kansas City 19 13 6 0 0 26 63 48 Rapid City 21 10 9 2 0 22 67 64 Wichita 20 9 8 2 1 21 53 55 Utah 21 9 10 2 0 20 63 67 Allen 19 8 8 3 0 19 55 62 Tulsa 19 7 12 0 0 14 51 72

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Wednesday’s Games

Kansas City at Iowa, 11:30 a.m.

Bloomington at Kalamazoo, 7 p.m.

Wheeling at Reading, 7 p.m.

Worcester at Adirondack, 7 p.m.

Orlando at South Carolina, 7:05 p.m.

Atlanta at Utah, 9:10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Jacksonville at Savannah, 7 p.m.

Tahoe at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.

Allen at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Savannah at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.

Wheeling at Adirondack, 7 p.m.

Greenville at South Carolina, 7:05 p.m.

Reading at Norfolk, 7:05 p.m.

Trois-Rivieres at Maine, 7:15 p.m.

Orlando at Florida, 7:30 p.m.

Kalamazoo at Cincinnati, 7:35 p.m.

Kansas City at Fort Wayne, 7:35 p.m.

Indy at Bloomington, 8 p.m.

Toledo at Iowa, 8 p.m.

Idaho at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.

Tahoe at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.

Allen at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.

Atlanta at Utah, 9:10 p.m.

