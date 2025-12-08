All Times EST
EASTERN CONFERENCE
North Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Wheeling
|22
|18
|3
|1
|0
|37
|79
|46
|Maine
|19
|10
|5
|3
|1
|24
|58
|46
|Trois-Rivieres
|20
|10
|7
|0
|3
|23
|60
|55
|Reading
|21
|10
|9
|2
|0
|22
|59
|62
|Adirondack
|18
|9
|6
|2
|1
|21
|46
|47
|Worcester
|20
|9
|9
|1
|1
|20
|47
|61
|Greensboro
|21
|6
|10
|4
|1
|17
|50
|73
|Norfolk
|20
|5
|13
|2
|0
|12
|49
|78
South Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Florida
|22
|15
|5
|1
|1
|32
|77
|46
|Atlanta
|19
|14
|5
|0
|0
|28
|59
|37
|South Carolina
|22
|13
|8
|1
|0
|27
|65
|64
|Greenville
|20
|9
|9
|2
|0
|20
|53
|54
|Jacksonville
|21
|10
|11
|0
|0
|20
|53
|65
|Savannah
|18
|7
|8
|2
|1
|17
|58
|55
|Orlando
|19
|7
|12
|0
|0
|14
|49
|63
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Fort Wayne
|20
|14
|4
|2
|0
|30
|70
|44
|Toledo
|20
|11
|5
|2
|2
|26
|68
|58
|Bloomington
|19
|10
|5
|2
|2
|24
|62
|58
|Cincinnati
|21
|11
|9
|1
|0
|23
|71
|76
|Indy
|21
|9
|9
|2
|1
|21
|53
|63
|Iowa
|20
|7
|11
|2
|0
|16
|55
|71
|Kalamazoo
|18
|6
|10
|2
|0
|14
|51
|67
Mountain Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Idaho
|23
|14
|7
|2
|0
|30
|77
|74
|Tahoe
|23
|13
|8
|1
|1
|28
|87
|77
|Kansas City
|19
|13
|6
|0
|0
|26
|63
|48
|Rapid City
|21
|10
|9
|2
|0
|22
|67
|64
|Wichita
|20
|9
|8
|2
|1
|21
|53
|55
|Utah
|21
|9
|10
|2
|0
|20
|63
|67
|Allen
|19
|8
|8
|3
|0
|19
|55
|62
|Tulsa
|19
|7
|12
|0
|0
|14
|51
|72
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.
Sunday’s Games
Orlando 2, Savannah 0
Florida 6, Norfolk 2
South Carolina 5, Greenville 1
Atlanta 3, Jacksonville 2
Kansas City 4, Tulsa 1
Wheeling 5, Greensboro 2
Fort Wayne 4, Cincinnati 1
Toledo 3, Indy 2
Savannah at Orlando, ppd
Monday’s Games
No games scheduled
Tuesday’s Games
No games scheduled
Wednesday’s Games
Kansas City at Iowa, 11:30 a.m.
Bloomington at Kalamazoo, 7 p.m.
Wheeling at Reading, 7 p.m.
Worcester at Adirondack, 7 p.m.
Orlando at South Carolina, 7:05 p.m.
Atlanta at Utah, 9:10 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Jacksonville at Savannah, 7 p.m.
Tahoe at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.
Allen at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.
