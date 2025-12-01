All Times EST EASTERN CONFERENCE North Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Wheeling 18 14 3 1…

All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

North Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Wheeling 18 14 3 1 0 29 64 42 Maine 17 10 4 2 1 23 56 39 Trois-Rivieres 17 10 5 0 2 22 55 43 Reading 18 9 7 2 0 20 53 52 Worcester 18 8 8 1 1 18 41 55 Adirondack 16 7 6 2 1 17 39 45 Greensboro 18 6 7 4 1 17 46 62 Norfolk 17 5 10 2 0 12 41 59

South Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Florida 19 12 5 1 1 26 58 38 Atlanta 16 12 4 0 0 24 46 29 South Carolina 18 11 7 0 0 22 51 53 Jacksonville 17 9 8 0 0 18 44 48 Greenville 17 8 7 2 0 18 45 42 Savannah 15 6 6 2 1 15 52 47 Orlando 16 4 12 0 0 8 39 59

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Fort Wayne 18 13 4 1 0 27 62 38 Toledo 17 9 5 1 2 21 57 48 Cincinnati 18 10 7 1 0 21 61 64 Bloomington 16 8 4 2 2 20 50 50 Indy 18 8 7 2 1 19 43 51 Iowa 19 7 10 2 0 16 53 67 Kalamazoo 16 5 9 2 0 12 46 59

Mountain Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Tahoe 20 13 6 1 0 27 82 65 Idaho 20 11 7 2 0 24 65 69 Kansas City 17 11 6 0 0 22 55 45 Utah 18 8 8 2 0 18 52 55 Wichita 18 7 8 2 1 17 44 50 Rapid City 18 7 9 2 0 16 55 59 Allen 16 6 7 3 0 15 43 51 Tulsa 16 7 9 0 0 14 45 59

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Sunday’s Games

Orlando 2, Savannah 1

Trois-Rivieres 4, Reading 1

Worcester 4, Adirondack 1

Atlanta 2, Greenville 1

Bloomington 5, Iowa 1

Cincinnati 2, Wheeling 1

Fort Wayne 5, Toledo 1

Tahoe 5, Tulsa 2

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Wednesday’s Games

Bloomington at Toledo, 10:35 a.m.

Utah at Allen, 11:30 a.m.

South Carolina at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.

Wheeling at Reading, 7 p.m.

Iowa at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Trois-Rivieres at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.

Rapid City at Tahoe, 10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

No games scheduled

