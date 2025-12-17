Dustin May and St. Louis Cardinals agree to $12.5 million, 1-year contract

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Right-hander Dustin May and the St. Louis Cardinals agreed Wednesday to a $12.5 million, one-year contract.…

The 28-year-old has a $12 million salary next year and the deal includes a $20 million mutual option for 2027 with a $500,000 buyout.

May was 7-11 with a 4.96 ERA in 23 starts this year for the Los Angeles Dodgers and Boston Red Sox, who acquired him on July 31. He was sidelined for about three weeks in September with right elbow nerve inflammation.

After making a pair of appearances as the Dodgers won the 2020 World Series, May hurt his elbow on May 1, 2021, and had Tommy John surgery 10 days later. He returned to a big league mound on Aug, 20, 2022, but made just six starts and went on the injured list with lower back tightness.

He started 4-1 with a 2.63 ERA in nine starts in 2023 but his season ended May 17 because of a flexor pronator strain that required surgery on July 1. While still recovering, he had surgery to repair an esophagus tear in July 2024. May returned to a major league mound this past April 1.

He is 19-20 with a 3.86 ERA in 57 starts and 14 relief appearances. May had a $2,135,000 salary this year in his last season of arbitration eligibility.

St. Louis designated Matt Koperniak for assignment to open a roster spot.

