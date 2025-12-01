Ducks take on the Blues, look to break road losing streak

Anaheim Ducks (15-9-1, in the Pacific Division) vs. St. Louis Blues (9-10-7, in the Central Division) St. Louis; Monday, 8…

Anaheim Ducks (15-9-1, in the Pacific Division) vs. St. Louis Blues (9-10-7, in the Central Division)

St. Louis; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blues -156, Ducks +131; over/under is 6

BOTTOM LINE: The Anaheim Ducks will attempt to break a four-game road slide when they face the St. Louis Blues.

St. Louis has gone 5-5-4 in home games and 9-10-7 overall. The Blues have a -21 scoring differential, with 68 total goals scored and 89 allowed.

Anaheim is 15-9-1 overall and 6-6-1 in road games. The Ducks have conceded 83 goals while scoring 90 for a +7 scoring differential.

Monday’s game is the first time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jake Neighbours has scored six goals with three assists for the Blues. Dylan Holloway has four goals and two assists over the past 10 games.

Cutter Gauthier has 15 goals and 15 assists for the Ducks. Olen Zellweger has scored four goals with one assist over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blues: 4-2-4, averaging 2.4 goals, 4.1 assists, 1.9 penalties and 5.5 penalty minutes while giving up 2.7 goals per game.

Ducks: 4-6-0, averaging 2.8 goals, 5.3 assists, 4.2 penalties and 10.5 penalty minutes while giving up 3.2 goals per game.

INJURIES: Blues: None listed.

Ducks: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.