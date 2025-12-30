Ducks play the Lightning after Terry’s 2-goal showing

Tampa Bay Lightning (22-13-3, in the Atlantic Division) vs. Anaheim Ducks (21-16-2, in the Pacific Division) Anaheim, California; Wednesday, 4…

Tampa Bay Lightning (22-13-3, in the Atlantic Division) vs. Anaheim Ducks (21-16-2, in the Pacific Division)

Anaheim, California; Wednesday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Anaheim Ducks host the Tampa Bay Lightning after Troy Terry’s two-goal game against the San Jose Sharks in the Ducks’ 5-4 loss.

Anaheim is 12-7-0 at home and 21-16-2 overall. The Ducks have a 6-2-1 record in games they convert at least one power play.

Tampa Bay has a 22-13-3 record overall and an 11-4-3 record on the road. The Lightning have gone 19-4-0 when scoring three or more goals.

Wednesday’s game is the second time these teams square off this season. The Lightning won the last matchup 4-3. Anthony Cirelli scored two goals in the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Chris Kreider has scored 13 goals with nine assists for the Ducks. Terry has five goals and three assists over the past 10 games.

Nikita Kucherov has 17 goals and 32 assists for the Lightning. Pontus Holmberg has scored five goals with one assist over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Ducks: 3-6-1, averaging 2.6 goals, 4.4 assists, 3.7 penalties and nine penalty minutes while giving up four goals per game.

Lightning: 6-3-1, averaging 3.7 goals, 6.3 assists, 6.7 penalties and 19.7 penalty minutes while giving up 2.6 goals per game.

INJURIES: Ducks: None listed.

Lightning: None listed.

