Ducks bring win streak into matchup with the Islanders

Anaheim Ducks (19-10-1, in the Pacific Division) vs. New York Islanders (17-11-3, in the Metropolitan Division)

Elmont, New York; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Anaheim Ducks will attempt to keep a three-game win streak intact when they play the New York Islanders.

New York has gone 8-6-2 in home games and 17-11-3 overall. The Islanders have an 8-2-0 record in one-goal games.

Anaheim has gone 8-6-1 on the road and 19-10-1 overall. The Ducks have scored 107 total goals (3.6 per game) to rank second in NHL play.

The teams meet Thursday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bo Horvat has scored 19 goals with 12 assists for the Islanders. Ryan Pulock has six assists over the last 10 games.

Troy Terry has eight goals and 23 assists for the Ducks. Leo Carlsson has five goals and six assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Islanders: 5-4-1, averaging 2.1 goals, 3.6 assists, 2.3 penalties and 4.6 penalty minutes while giving up 2.1 goals per game.

Ducks: 6-4-0, averaging 3.4 goals, 5.5 assists, 3.5 penalties and seven penalty minutes while giving up 3.3 goals per game.

INJURIES: Islanders: None listed.

Ducks: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

