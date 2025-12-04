Druschel returns to Yankees from Mets, and Fiorito and Hirst join Boone’s major league staff

NEW YORK (AP) — Desi Druschel is returning to the New York Yankees as assistant pitching coach, while Dan Fiorito…

NEW YORK (AP) — Desi Druschel is returning to the New York Yankees as assistant pitching coach, while Dan Fiorito and Jake Hirst are being promoted to manager Aaron Boone’s major league staff.

Fiorito will be the first base coach, replacing Travis Chapman, and also will be infield and base running coach. Hirst will be an assistant hitting coach.

They join holdovers that include Brad Ausmus (bench), Matt Blake (pitching), Preston Claiborne (assistant pitching), James Rowson (hitting), Casey Dykes (assistant hitting), Luis Rojas (third base and outfield) and Tanner Swanson (field coordinator and director of catching).

A replacement for bullpen coach Mike Harkey has not yet been announced.

Druschel, 50, was the Yankees’ manager of pitch development from 2019-21 and assistant pitching coach from 2022-24, then shifted to that role with the Mets last season.

Hirst, 30, had been coaching in the Yankees’ minor league system since 2019 and Fiorito, 35, since 2017.

