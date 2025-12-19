Doncic leads the Lakers against the Clippers after 45-point game

Los Angeles Lakers (19-7, third in the Western Conference) vs. Los Angeles Clippers (6-21, 14th in the Western Conference) Inglewood,…

Los Angeles Lakers (19-7, third in the Western Conference) vs. Los Angeles Clippers (6-21, 14th in the Western Conference)

Inglewood, California; Saturday, 10:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Lakers take on the Los Angeles Clippers after Luka Doncic scored 45 points in the Lakers’ 143-135 victory against the Utah Jazz.

The Clippers are 1-4 against Pacific Division opponents. The Clippers are the worst team in the Western Conference recording 23.8 assists per game led by James Harden averaging 8.1.

The Lakers have gone 14-5 against Western Conference opponents. The Lakers have a 5-0 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Clippers average 12.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.0 fewer makes per game than the Lakers allow (14.5). The Lakers are shooting 50.5% from the field, 2.6% higher than the 47.9% the Clippers’ opponents have shot this season.

The teams square off for the second time this season. The Lakers won the last meeting 135-118 on Nov. 26, with Doncic scoring 43 points in the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ivica Zubac is scoring 16.0 points per game with 11.5 rebounds and 2.6 assists for the Clippers. Kawhi Leonard is averaging 22 points, eight rebounds and six assists over the last 10 games.

Doncic is scoring 35.2 points per game with 8.8 rebounds and 9.1 assists for the Lakers. LeBron James is averaging 28 points, seven rebounds and 10 assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Clippers: 1-9, averaging 109.4 points, 40.2 rebounds, 23.4 assists, 8.9 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 116.7 points per game.

Lakers: 7-3, averaging 122.3 points, 42.7 rebounds, 24.5 assists, 6.0 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 50.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 121.8 points.

INJURIES: Clippers: Cam Christie: day to day (foot), Bradley Beal: out for season (hip), Derrick Jones Jr.: out (knee), Yanic Konan Niederhauser: day to day (knee), James Harden: day to day (calf).

Lakers: Gabe Vincent: out (back), Deandre Ayton: day to day (elbow), Austin Reaves: out (calf).

