Doncic, Lakers to host Cunningham and the Pistons

Detroit Pistons (24-8, first in the Eastern Conference) vs. Los Angeles Lakers (20-10, fourth in the Western Conference) Los Angeles;…

Detroit Pistons (24-8, first in the Eastern Conference) vs. Los Angeles Lakers (20-10, fourth in the Western Conference)

Los Angeles; Tuesday, 10:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Detroit Pistons take on the Los Angeles Lakers in non-conference action.

The Lakers are 8-5 on their home court. Los Angeles is 5-0 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Pistons have gone 11-6 away from home. Detroit ranks fifth in the Eastern Conference with 32.6 defensive rebounds per game led by Jalen Duren averaging 6.6.

The Lakers average 11.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.0 fewer make per game than the Pistons give up (12.8). The Pistons average 118.8 points per game, 1.9 more than the 116.9 the Lakers give up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jake Laravia is scoring 8.7 points per game and averaging 4.1 rebounds for the Lakers. Luka Doncic is averaging 34.0 points and 5.0 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Ausar Thompson is shooting 51.2% and averaging 11.7 points for the Pistons. Cade Cunningham is averaging 3.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lakers: 5-5, averaging 113.5 points, 41.7 rebounds, 22.7 assists, 7.7 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 47.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 119.0 points per game.

Pistons: 7-3, averaging 120.0 points, 46.8 rebounds, 28.1 assists, 10.5 steals and 6.5 blocks per game while shooting 47.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.2 points.

INJURIES: Lakers: Jaxson Hayes: out (ankle), Gabe Vincent: out (back), Austin Reaves: out (calf).

Pistons: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.