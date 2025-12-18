Devils take on the Mammoth following shootout victory

New Jersey Devils (19-14-1, in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Utah Mammoth (17-16-3, in the Central Division) Salt Lake City; Friday,…

New Jersey Devils (19-14-1, in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Utah Mammoth (17-16-3, in the Central Division)

Salt Lake City; Friday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Utah Mammoth host the New Jersey Devils after the Devils knocked off the Vegas Golden Knights 2-1 in a shootout.

Utah has a 17-16-3 record overall and an 8-5-1 record in home games. The Mammoth have a +five scoring differential, with 111 total goals scored and 106 allowed.

New Jersey has a 19-14-1 record overall and a 9-8-0 record on the road. The Devils have a -8 scoring differential, with 96 total goals scored and 104 given up.

The teams meet Friday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Clayton Keller has 11 goals and 19 assists for the Mammoth. Dylan Guenther has seven goals and two assists over the past 10 games.

Nico Hischier has 10 goals and 15 assists for the Devils. Jesper Bratt has one goal and six assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mammoth: 5-5-0, averaging 3.4 goals, 5.5 assists, 3.3 penalties and 8.5 penalty minutes while giving up 2.7 goals per game.

Devils: 3-7-0, averaging 2.1 goals, 3.4 assists, 3.6 penalties and 9.5 penalty minutes while giving up 3.3 goals per game.

INJURIES: Mammoth: None listed.

Devils: None listed.

