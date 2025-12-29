Devils take losing streak into game against the Maple Leafs

New Jersey Devils (20-16-2, in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Toronto Maple Leafs (17-15-6, in the Atlantic Division) Toronto; Tuesday, 7…

New Jersey Devils (20-16-2, in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Toronto Maple Leafs (17-15-6, in the Atlantic Division)

Toronto; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The New Jersey Devils look to break their three-game losing streak with a victory over the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Toronto is 12-5-5 in home games and 17-15-6 overall. The Maple Leafs rank seventh in league play with 124 total goals (averaging 3.3 per game).

New Jersey is 10-9-0 on the road and 20-16-2 overall. The Devils are 16-6-1 when scoring at least three goals.

Tuesday’s game is the second time these teams match up this season. The Devils won the last matchup 5-2. Jack Hughes scored three goals in the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: William Nylander has scored 14 goals with 27 assists for the Maple Leafs. Jake McCabe has five assists over the last 10 games.

Jesper Bratt has eight goals and 24 assists for the Devils. Paul Cotter has scored three goals and added one assist over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Maple Leafs: 4-4-2, averaging 2.9 goals, 4.6 assists, 2.4 penalties and 5.4 penalty minutes while giving up 3.3 goals per game.

Devils: 4-5-1, averaging 2.2 goals, 3.6 assists, 2.5 penalties and 5.3 penalty minutes while giving up 2.7 goals per game.

INJURIES: Maple Leafs: None listed.

Devils: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.