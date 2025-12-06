Devils take 4-game losing streak into matchup with the Bruins

New Jersey Devils (16-11-1, in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Boston Bruins (16-13, in the Atlantic Division) Boston; Saturday, 7 p.m.…

New Jersey Devils (16-11-1, in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Boston Bruins (16-13, in the Atlantic Division)

Boston; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Devils -131, Bruins +109; over/under is 5.5

BOTTOM LINE: The New Jersey Devils aim to break their four-game skid with a victory against the Boston Bruins.

Boston has gone 10-5-0 in home games and 16-13 overall. The Bruins are first in league play serving 12.8 penalty minutes per game.

New Jersey has a 7-7-0 record in road games and a 16-11-1 record overall. The Devils have gone 6-2-1 in games they score at least one power-play goal.

The teams meet Saturday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Morgan Geekie has 21 goals and 10 assists for the Bruins. Viktor Arvidsson has five goals and two assists over the last 10 games.

Jesper Bratt has five goals and 22 assists for the Devils. Nico Hischier has scored seven goals and added six assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bruins: 5-5-0, averaging 2.6 goals, 4.6 assists, 5.5 penalties and 16.7 penalty minutes while giving up 2.7 goals per game.

Devils: 3-7-0, averaging 2.2 goals, 3.7 assists, 4.1 penalties and 11 penalty minutes while giving up 3.2 goals per game.

INJURIES: Bruins: None listed.

Devils: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

