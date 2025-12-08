Devils bring losing streak into matchup with the Senators

New Jersey Devils (16-12-1, in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Ottawa Senators (13-11-4, in the Atlantic Division) Ottawa, Ontario; Tuesday, 7…

New Jersey Devils (16-12-1, in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Ottawa Senators (13-11-4, in the Atlantic Division)

Ottawa, Ontario; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The New Jersey Devils, on a five-game losing streak, take on the Ottawa Senators.

Ottawa has a 6-5-2 record at home and a 13-11-4 record overall. The Senators have a 7-4-0 record in games their opponents commit more penalties.

New Jersey has gone 7-8-0 on the road and 16-12-1 overall. The Devils have conceded 89 goals while scoring 82 for a -7 scoring differential.

The teams meet Tuesday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tim Stutzle has 11 goals and 12 assists for the Senators. Fabian Zetterlund has five goals and one assist over the past 10 games.

Nico Hischier has 10 goals and 15 assists for the Devils. Jesper Bratt has eight assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Senators: 4-6-0, averaging 2.2 goals, four assists, 3.8 penalties and 7.9 penalty minutes while giving up 2.7 goals per game.

Devils: 3-7-0, averaging 2.2 goals, 3.7 assists, 3.8 penalties and 10.4 penalty minutes while giving up three goals per game.

INJURIES: Senators: None listed.

Devils: None listed.

