Devils beat the Ducks 4-1 to end a 5-game home losing streak

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Stefan Noesen, Paul Cotter and Cody Glass each scored to help the New Jersey Devils beat the Anaheim Ducks 4-1 on Saturday and snap a five-game home losing streak.

New Jersey started the season 9-0-1 on its home ice before losing five straight at the Prudential Center.

The Devils’ third line of Cotter, Juho Lammikko and Noesen combined for five points (two goals, three assists). It was Noesen’s first goal in 22 games.

Troy Terry scored for Anaheim.

WILD 3, SEANATORS 2

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Joel Eriksson Ek scored with 23.1 seconds remaining to lift Minnesota to a win over Ottawa.

Eriksson Ek buried a one-timer from the right circle after a cross-ice pass by Marcus Johansson to stun the Senators, who had rallied from a 2-0 deficit to tie it.

Tyler Pitlick and Ryan Hartman also scored for Minnesota, while Jesper Wallstedt made 34 saves.

Tim Stutzle had a goal and an assist for the Senators. Dylan Cozens also scored, and Leevi Merilainen stopped 22 shots.

SHARKS 6, PENGUINS 5, OT

PITTSBURGH (AP) — John Klingberg capped off a frantic late rally by scoring his second goal of the game 2:57 into overtime to lift San Jose to an improbable victory over Pittsburgh.

Klingberg’s seventh of the season off a feed from Macklin Celebrini gave the Sharks their first victory in the franchise’s 34-year history when trailing by four goals in the third.

San Jose trailed 5-1 with less than 14 minutes to go. Klingberg and William Eklund scored to get the Sharks back in it, and Celebrini and Tyler Toffoli beat Pittsburgh goalie Arturs Silovs with the goaltender pulled to force overtime.

Toffoli, whose tying goal came with 1:38 to play, finished with two goals and two assists. Celebrini had a goal and two assists to push his season point total to 44.

Yaroslav Askarov withstood a second-period deluge from Pittsburgh and finished with 38 saves as San Jose finished a five-game road trip at 3-2.

Sidney Crosby scored a goal and added an assist to move within two of Hall of Famer Mario Lemieux’s franchise record for career points. Crosby beat Askarov in the first period for his 19th goal of the season and assisted on Bryan Rust’s power-play goal in the second to push his career point total to 1,721.

ISLANDERS 3, LIGHTNING 2, SO

NEW YORK (AP) — Emil Heineman and Mathew Barzal scored in the shootout, and New York defeated Tampa Bay.

Matthew Schaefer and Cal Ritchie scored in the first period for New York, with Anthony Duclair assisting on both, and the Islanders extended their winning streak to three games. Ilya Sorokin made 32 saves and stopped two of three Tampa Bay attempts in the shootout.

Darren Raddysh and J.J. Moser scored for Tampa Bay. Jonas Johansson finished with 15 saves, and Nikita Kucherov had two assists as the Lightning closed a four-game road trip.

OILERS 6, MAPLE LEAFS 3

TORONTO (AP) — Connor McDavid had two goals and an assist and Tristan Jarry made 25 saves in his first game for Edmonton, helping the Oilers beat Toronto.

Vasily Podkolzin also scored twice, Darnell Nurse and Zach Hyman added goals and Leon Draisaitl had three assists to reach 999 career points. Edmonton is 6-2-1 in its last nine and 15-11-6 overall.

Jarry and defenseman Spencer Stastney made their Oilers debuts. Jarry was acquired from Pittsburgh on Friday in a five-player deal that sent fellow goalie Stuart Skinner and defender Brett Kulak to the Penguins. Stastney was added in a deal with Nashville.

Steven Lorentz, Easton Cowan and Oliver Ekman-Larsson scored for Toronto. Dennis Hildeby allowed all six goals on 32 shots before getting pulled. Artur Akhtyamov — Toronto’s fifth goalie to see action 32 games into the season — made four saves in relief in his first NHL action.

HURRICANES 4, FLYERS 3, SO

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Jackson Blake scored in the shootout, and the Eastern Conference-best Carolina beat Philadelphia to open a home-and-home set.

Seth Jarvis scored his 18th goal, Nikolaj Ehlers and Alexander Nikishin also scored and Shayne Gostisbehere had two assists for the Hurricanes, who have won two consecutive shootouts. Carolina has won three straight and six of eight overall.

The teams relocate to Raleigh, North Carolina, to play again Sunday night.

Bobby Brink, Trevor Zegras and Carl Grundstrom scored for the Flyers, who concluded their six-game homestand with a 2-2-2 record.

GOLDEN KNIGHTS 3, BLUE JACKETS 2

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ben Hutton and Brayden McNabb scored in the third period, and Vegas continued their strong road run, beating Columbus for their sixth win in seven games.

Vegas has earned nine of a possible 10 points on its five-game road trip and has not lost in regulation this month.

Pavel Dorofeyev also scored for the Golden Knights, Mitch Marner added three assists, and Carter Hart made 26 saves.

Charlie Coyle and Yegor Chinakhov scored for Columbus, which has dropped five straight games, including its last two at home. Jet Greaves stopped 22 shots.

JETS 5, CAPITALS 1

WINNIPEG, Manitoba (AP) — Connor Hellebuyck made 24 saves in his return from a knee injury, Gabriel Vilardi scored twice and Winnipeg beat Washington to end a three-game losing streak.

Hellebuyck had arthroscopic surgery three weeks ago. The reigning Hart and Vezina Trophy winner missed 12 games, with the Jets going 2-9-1.

Alex Iafallo had a goal and assist, and Logan Stanley and Morgan Barron also scored for the Jets. Adam Lowry, Josh Morrissey, Kyle Connor and Mark Scheifele each had two assists.

Jakob Chychrun spoiled Hellebuyck’s shutout bid on a two-man advantage with 3:28 left. Logan Thompson stopped 30 shots for Washington. The Capitals had earned points in nine games in a row.

RANGERS 5, CANADIENS 4, OT

NEW YORK (AP) — J.T. Miller scored his second goal of the game on a power play at 2:56 of overtime as New York rallied to beat Montreal.

Will Cuylle, Noah Laba and Artemi Panarin also scored to help the Rangers snap a three-game skid (0-1-2). Mathew Robertson and Conor Sheary each had two assists, and Igor Shesterkin had 12 saves.

Zach Bolduc, Arber Xhekaj, Jake Evans and Josh Anderson scored for Montreal in its third loss in four games (1-2-1). Nick Suzuki and Lane Hutson each had two assists, and Jacob Fowler had 21 saves.

RED WINGS 4, BLACKHAWKS 0

CHICAGO (AP) — Alex DeBrincat scored twice and had an assist, John Gibson earned his second shutout in three starts, and Detroit beat Chicago.

Patrick Kane had a goal and an assist and Emmitt Finnie also scored for the Red Wings, who have won four of five.

Chicago dropped its fourth game in five.

PANTHERS 4, STARS 0

DALLAS (AP) — Sergei Bobrovsky made 15 saves for his third shutout this season to continue his mastery of Dallas, and Brad Marchand had two goals and an assist as the Florida blanked the Stars.

Anton Lundell had a goal and an assist and Sam Bennett also scored as the Panthers shook off a 6-2 loss at Colorado on Thursday. Sam Reinhart had two assists.

Bobrovsky improved to 21-2-2 against Dallas as the Panthers won their fifth straight over the Stars, including in a shootout at home on Nov. 1.

Marchand gave Florida a 3-0 lead on the power play with 15 seconds left in the second period and added a late empty-netter.

AVALANCHE 4, PREDATORS 2

DENVER (AP) — Nathan MacKinnon scored his NHL-leading 26th goal and added an assist, and Colorado beat Nashville for their 11th straight home win.

MacKinnon, who has scored in six straight home games, leads the league with 55 points.

Jack Drury, Victor Olofsson and Valeri Nichushkin also scored for Colorado, which is 13-0-2 on home ice this season. The 11 straight wins matches the second-longest in franchise history, previously accomplished Jan. 31-March 27 of last season.

Jonathan Marchessault and Tyson Jost scored for Nashville and Justus Annunen stopped 38 shots against the team that traded him to the Predators at the start of the 2024-25 season. Nashville had won six of its last eight games, including a 4-3 shootout win over Colorado on Tuesday night.

FLAMES 2, KINGS 1, OT

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Morgan Frost scored in overtime and Blake Coleman had a short-handed goal in Calgary’s victory over Los Angeles.

Dustin Wolf made 20 saves for the surging Flames. They have won eight of their past 12 games, with Wolf winning his last four starts.

Frost finished off a 3-on-1 break from Jonathan Huberdeau at 1:06 of overtime for his eighth goal of the season, and Calgary took advantage of its reprieve after Anze Kopitar’s apparent winner 33 seconds into the extra session was overturned for a kicking motion following a video review.

Adrian Kempe scored for the Kings, and Darcy Kuemper made 36 saves. Los Angeles played its 14th game decided in overtime or a shootout out of 21 total one-goal contests this season.

